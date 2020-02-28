The BBN ‘pepper dem’ housemate is known to flaunt her beautiful melanin skin as she rocked stylish outfits.

Diane Russet is such a classy diva in two exceptionally beautiful outfit for her birthday shoot. She gave luxury fashion a whole new look with these outfits.

For the first look,

Diane rock a see-through top and a sequin high waist and wide-leg pants. The combination of white and brown blended with her melanin glow.

The top was beautifully adorned and decorated with pearls while her pants had us screaming goals. Her glossy lips were alluring and beautiful.

The ponytail hairstyle brought out her face and made her makeup pop.

The second look,

She brought sunshine to Instagram with her mustard yellow power suit. The well adorned suit had several colours of embroidery that made the whole look stand out.

Diane serves a gorgeous boss chic look with a slice of sexy by showing off some cleavage. The fringe at the tip of the suit was that extra spice the look needed to stand out.

She went for an alluring look that interprets power and boldness. Her bangs complimented the whole theme and the barbie doll vibe.

These looks will definitely add some beauty to your day.