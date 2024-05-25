ADVERTISEMENT
5 detox water you can make at home for clear, radiant skin

Samiah Ogunlowo

Nature offers simple yet effective solutions to rejuvenate your skin from within.

Lemon and mint detox water [Spices and Greens]
Lemon and mint detox water [Spices and Greens]

In the hustle and bustle of today's world, achieving and maintaining clear and radiant skin can be quite a challenge.

Environmental pollutants, stress, and dietary choices all contribute to skin problems.

However, nature offers simple yet effective solutions to rejuvenate your skin from within. One such solution is detox water.

Infused with various fruits, vegetables, and herbs, detox water hydrates your body and flushes out toxins, leaving you with healthier and more vibrant skin.

Here are five detox water recipes that can help you achieve that coveted glow;

Ingredients:

- 1 lemon, sliced

- A handful of fresh mint leaves

- 1 litre of water

Benefits:

Lemon is a rich source of vitamin C, known for its skin-brightening properties and its role in collagen synthesis. Mint, on the other hand, is renowned for its cooling and soothing effects, making it perfect for reducing inflammation and soothing irritated skin.

Preparation:

Simply add the lemon slices and mint leaves to a litre of water. Let it infuse for a few hours or overnight in the refrigerator for a refreshing and detoxifying drink.

Ingredients:

- 1 cucumber, sliced

- 1 lime, sliced

- A few fresh mint leaves (optional)

- 1 litre of water

Benefits:

Cucumbers are high in silica, a compound that boosts skin elasticity and moisture. Lime, like lemon, is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which help detoxify the body and promote clearer skin.

Preparation:

Combine the cucumber and lime slices (and mint leaves, if using) in a litre of water. Allow it to steep in the fridge for several hours. This drink is incredibly hydrating and perfect for a hot day.

Strawberry and basil detox water [Freepik]
Strawberry and basil detox water [Freepik]

Ingredients:

- 5-6 strawberries, sliced

- A handful of fresh basil leaves

- 1 litre of water

Benefits:

Strawberries are packed with antioxidants and vitamins, particularly vitamin C, which help combat skin ageing and reduce blemishes. Basil has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that can help clear up skin and prevent breakouts.

Preparation:

Place the sliced strawberries and basil leaves in a jug of water. Let it sit for at least 2-3 hours or overnight in the refrigerator. This combination benefits your skin and offers a deliciously sweet and refreshing flavour.

Orange and blueberry detox water [Western Health Advantage]
Orange and blueberry detox water [Western Health Advantage]

Ingredients:

- 1 orange, sliced

- A handful of blueberries

- 1 litre of water

Benefits:

Oranges are another excellent source of vitamin C, aiding in skin repair and regeneration. Blueberries are rich in antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, which protect the skin from damage by free radicals.

Preparation:

Mix the orange slices and blueberries in a litre of water. Allow the water to infuse for several hours or overnight. This vibrant drink is a powerhouse of nutrients beneficial for skin health.

Ingredients:

- 1 apple, sliced

- 1 cinnamon stick

- 1 litre of water

Benefits:

Apples contain vitamins A and C, which are vital for skin health, as well as a variety of antioxidants. Cinnamon has antimicrobial properties and can help improve circulation, giving your skin a natural, healthy glow.

Preparation:

Add the apple slices and cinnamon stick to a litre of water. Let it infuse for a few hours or overnight in the refrigerator. This detox water has a cosy, autumnal flavour that's both comforting and beneficial for your skin.

Incorporating detox water into your daily routine is a simple and enjoyable way to enhance your skin's health and appearance. Each of these five recipes offers unique benefits, from hydration and detoxification to anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

By choosing natural ingredients, you can support your skin from the inside out, leading to a clearer, more radiant complexion. So, pick your favourite recipe, stay hydrated, and let nature work its magic on your skin.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

