Depression is the most common mental health problem in the world, affecting more than 260million people of all races and ages.

It presents differently in different people, and affects more women than men.

Sometimes, Depression is brought about by a notable event like Childbirth, losing a loved one, failing in business etc. At other times, especially in those with a family history of depression, there may be no obvious reason. At its worst, depression can lead to suicide.

If you suspect that you or your loved one is depressed, please check for these symptoms;

- Long-lasting feelings of hopelessness & unhappiness.

- Persistent Anxiety & fear, sometimes for no obvious reason.

- Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed

- Having suicidal thoughts and feeling that life is not worth living

- Constant tiredness, poor sleep, aches and pains

- Poor appetite and sex drive

- Avoiding spending time with loved ones

Okay, now for some good news.

Depression can be treated, using methods like Medication, talking therapies and even lifestyle modifications.

The method of treatment depends on the degree of Depression , whether it’s Mild, Moderate or Severe.

The exact mode of treatment will be determined by a Mental health expert, usually a Psychiatrist.

In the end, what I want you to take away from this is;

Depression is real !

If you are depressed, there’s help for you.

Toluwani Binutu is a Medical Doctor based in the UK. With experience in a wide range of specialties, from Emergency medicine to Health insurance , he is passionate about wellness. He believes that the key to living your best life lies in your ability to stay healthy. For more health tips , you can check out his Instagram handle @tolubinutu

