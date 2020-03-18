Now that Coronavirus seems to have well and truly flown in through our borders which are now [thankfully, but still partially] closed, the right information and tips on safety measures has never been more important.

And if you are wondering how long Coronavirus stays active on everyday surfaces and objects we’ve got the answers for you right here. By surfaces here, we mean desk and table tops, door handles, stair railings, cups and pretty much whatever you can think of.

According to Scientists from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, when the virus is carried by the droplets released when someone coughs or sneezes, it is able to infect people, in aerosols for at least three hours.

Coronavirus Reuters

On plastic, the virus could be detected, and still able to infect a person after three days.

On stainless steel, the virus remains able to infect a person after two/three days.

On cardboard, the virus was not viable [contractable] after 24 hours.

On copper surfaces, the virus died after four hours.

Note that a single cough can produce up to 3,000 droplets. These particles can land on other people, clothing and surfaces around them, but some of the smaller particles can remain in the air.

It is important to stay extra-careful and continue to pay attention, and practice all safety tips as the pandemic continues to disrupt daily lives of people across the world.