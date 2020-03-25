But how is it possible to survive a coronavirus lockdown in Nigeria? We’ve put together a little guide to help you know how best to deal with a lockdown – whether partial or total.

1. Don’t panic!

Though panicking is like a reflex action, you can’t make the best choices when you’re in panic mode. Shortly after the Lagos state government announced that all schools in the state will be closed from Monday the 23rd of March, crowds had already thronged the stores.

And what’s one of the preventive measures against Covid-19? Avoid crowded places and practice social distancing!

2. Make a list:

Take your time to make a list of things you need at home for a coronavirus lockdown. Divide the list into essential items and non-essential items.

Essential items will include: food, drugs, toiletries, water, fuel (for your car and generator)

Non-Essential items: writing materials, paper, board games, batteries, light bulbs, rechargeable lamps, rechargeable fans, power banks etc.

Because you’re not exactly sure when the situation will return to normal. It is best to draw up schedules for:

Power: You should schedule when and for how long you will have your generator running. While hoping that you can still get a reasonable supply of electricity from PHCN. Even if you have an inverter, you may want to consider putting it on a schedule depending on electricity supply in your area.

Food: It’ll also be good to draw up a food timetable. And you may want to look at portion control and train the kids to avoid food wastage. Why not tell them about the saying, “Waste not, want not,” and explain what it means.

Work & School: Schools might be closed and you might be working from home, but it’s no holiday. Draw up a timetable of activities for your kids. So they know when to read/study, what to read/study and for how long.

Working remotely requires a lot of self-discipline. Which is why you will also need to draw up a schedule for yourself. You can make use of apps like Google Tasks – to set reminders and lists of tasks you need to get done along with deadlines. There’s also a Pomodoro timer to help you stay focused on your tasks.

Recreation & Exercise:

The fact that there’s a lockdown doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t have fun. Try to live as normal as possible within the confines of your immediate environment. You can schedule early morning walks around the neighbourhood with the kids, or have a dance routine every morning. Game time and movies in the evening or whatever suits you in terms of relaxation. Of course, this is not the best time to be a devotee of the gym if you’re trying to stay safe.

4. Stay tuned to trusted sources of news

It’s going to be really tough to clamp down on fake news, so stick to trusted sources and authorities on Coronavirus news such as the websites and social media channels of the World Health Organization, the NCDC and the Lagos State Govt.

5. Practice Coronavirus Safety Measures (and teach the same to your children)

If you absolutely have to leave your house, always make sure you:

1. Wash your hands with soap and water before and after eating, immediately after doing any household activity and immediately you enter the house.

2. Always maintain a distance of 1 metre (3 feet) between you and anyone, should you find yourself in the midst of people

3. Avoid crowded places

4. Avoid touching your face (nose, eyes, and mouth)

5. Practice respiratory hygiene by covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

Teach the above to your children too and let it become a lifestyle for the whole family.

At Africaparent, we’re here to support you as best as we can. Together we can beat COVID-19.

Stay safe!

