As news of Covid-19 aka Coronavirus continues to swirl around us, measures against contracting it cannot be overemphasized, neither can education and sensitization slow down.

More than ever before, we have to look out for each other and more importantly, look after our individual selves.

With that in mind, and considering the fact that you stand a better chance in the fight against the pandemic if you have a strong immune system, here is a list of foods that can boost you in that regard.

Tangerines and oranges are some amazing sources of Vitamin C [Credit - Healthline] Healthline

Although prior observance of good hygiene and healthy practices makes things even better for you, still, do not hesitate to add these foods to your diet now -whether or not you have been conscious of your hygiene before now. It is better late than never.

1. Citrus fruits

Obviously the first on the list. Citrus fruits contain Vitamin C and it’s no news that this helps build up your immune system. Vitamin C is also thought to increase the production of white blood cells. Popular citrus fruits include: grapefruit, oranges, tangerines, lemons, limes, etc.

Because your body doesn't produce or store it, you need daily vitamin C for continued health. Almost all citrus fruits are high in vitamin C. With such a variety to choose from, it's easy to add a squeeze of this vitamin to any meal.

2. Red bell peppers

In other words, ‘Tatashe’

According to Healthline, red bell peppers actually contain twice as much vitamin C as citrus. Also, not only will these red things do wonders for your immune system, they’re also advantageous for the maintenance of a healthy skin.

Brocolli is best consumed slightly cooked or not cooked at all [Credit - Healthline] Healthline

3. Broccoli

The key to keeping its power intact is to cook it as little as possible — or better yet, not at all.

You don’t want to disturb its vitamins A, C, and E components, which are actually the things you’d be consuming the vegetable for. There are also anti-oxidants and a rich supply of fiber in there that overcooking can mess with.

4. Garlic

Garlic’s immune-boosting properties seem to come from a heavy concentration of sulfur-containing compounds, such as allicin.

According to America’s National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, garlic may also help lower blood pressure and slow down hardening of the arteries.

Ginger [Credit - Jessica Gavin] Jessica Gavin

5. Green tea

Per Healthline:

"Where green tea really excels is in its levels of epigallocatechin gallate, or EGCG, another powerful antioxidant. EGCG has been shown to enhance immune function.

"Green tea is also a good source of the amino acid L-theanine. L-theanine may aid in the production of germ-fighting compounds in your T-cells."

Some more...

Pawpaws, spinach, ginger, and greek yoghurt are just as great at making your immune system better.