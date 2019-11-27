Popular culture often portrays the woman as more likely to struggle with issues of infertility. But reproductive problems are fairly equally spread between women and men. And silence about the issue hampers understanding. Let's start by highlighting the symptoms of this illness.

Symptoms Of Infertility Depression

Coping with infertility-related depression

Do you feel like your entire life centres around your inability to get pregnant? Do you go to sleep and wake up thinking about getting pregnant? You may be experiencing infertility-related depression or anxiety. Infertility may have hijacked your life if you're experiencing any of these symptoms:

Thoughts of Infertility All Day Long

Feelings of shame and worthlessness

Lots of Guilt

Persistent feelings of sadness

Feelings of social isolation

You No Longer Enjoy Activities You Once Did

Anxiety and panic attacks

Easily frustrated and angry

Trouble concentrating or remembering things

Poor sexual performance

Your relationship is suffering

How To Deal With Infertility Depression: What To Do First

Maybe you think marital counseling is for couples fighting over money issues, or breaking up over an affair. But therapy is really beneficial when you are struggling to get pregnant. And there are plenty of psychologists who specialize in the topic of infertility. Therapy may actually bring the two of you closer together. And then give you a neutral space to express your sadness, anger, guilt, or whatever else is on your mind.

Take three months off before you try again. Give yourself a chance to get out from under all that pressure and the expectation every month of, Did it work? Just going back to living your normal life can be a huge mood boost.

Reshape your routine so that you are engaging in positive activities, especially ones that focus on improving someone else’s circumstances. Infertility can make you feel stuck. You’ve put everything on hold until you know whether or not you can start a family. Doing things that take the focus off you and your problems can expand your universe and help you gain a different perspective.

How To Deal With Depression When You're Trying To Conceive

Coping with infertility-related depression

Pick up an old (or new) hobby

It’s easy to let infertility stress take over. So much so, in fact, that you forget what you used to do for fun. Don’t let go of who you were and what you loved to do before conceiving became an issue. Don’t let infertility define you. Get back on that bike of yours or try attending that dance class you’ve always been interested in. You’ll be glad you did.

Dance it out

A 2008 study published in the American Journal of Health Education found dancing reduces stress and increases life satisfaction. So crank up your favorite jam and dance like nobody’s watching.

Eat calming foods, not comfort foods

Stress results in increased cortisol levels, which causes food cravings. For women, that typically means carbs and sweets. Unfortunately, eating these foods during times of stress leads to a slower metabolism — and potentially weight gain. Stick to “calming” food instead, such as berries, cashews, chamomile or green tea. There's also dark chocolate, grass-fed beef, oatmeal, oranges, and walnuts.

Practice the relaxation response

Through deep breathing, muscle relaxation techniques, meditation or yoga, you can learn to let go of stress for a brief period of time.

Try a little tenderness

This one, especially, applies to the men and women dealing with infertility. The trial-and-error process of conceiving is stressful for both and can leave a lot to be desired in other aspects of the relationship.

So, try a little tenderness toward each other. A special meal, an after-dinner stroll, or a simple hug can make a world of difference on the toughest of days.

Treat yourself

From weekly doctor appointments to countless blood tests to daily injections. Being treated for infertility can feel like a full-time job. And a job well done deserves a pat on the back. Whether it’s a with a massage or that pair of shoes you’ve been eyeing, be sure to treat yourself.

Create something

Struggling with infertility can make you feel like you’ve lost all control. So what better way to gain back a sense of control than to create something from nothing? Try taking a pottery class or a group painting class. Let go and create.

Write it down

When you’re surrounded by an abundance of new mummies, it can be hard to find someone to vent to. If that’s the case, write it down. Try keeping a journal or starting a blog. Having a place to record your thoughts is a great outlet for the stress and anxiety that accompanies infertility. Best of all, a journal is never too busy or unwilling to listen (even at 3 a.m., when you wouldn’t dare wake a friend).

Unplug and escape

This is the era of Facebook pregnancy announcements and baby photoshoots. Being online can take you from bad to worse. Sometimes, the best way to cope is to unplug and getaway. Take a few days away from social media and get out. Go somewhere new and exciting. Taking a trip somewhere not only helps you stay off of social media. It also is a great way to escape your day-to-day problems for a bit.

Huffpost

Also read: It's Not Depression. You May Be Bipolar.

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com