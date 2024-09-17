ADVERTISEMENT
Constipation and other unexpected causes of colon cancer

Colon cancer, one of the more common forms of cancer, can be influenced by a range of factors, some of which might be less expected.

Abdominal pain is a common symptom of colon cancer.
While lifestyle factors like diet and exercise are well-known influences, there are other, less obvious factors that could increase the risk. Here’s a look at some unexpected causes that might contribute to the development of colon cancer:

Chronic constipation can lead to prolonged retention of toxins in the colon, which might increase the risk of colon cancer. The theory is that the longer waste sits in the colon, the more time there is for potential carcinogens in the stool to contact the colon lining.

Although it’s a dietary factor, many people are surprised to learn just how strongly the consumption of red and processed meats (like sausages, bacon, and ham) is linked to increased risks of colon cancer.

Red and processed meat consumption
These meats contain compounds that, when digested, can lead to the formation of cancer-causing chemicals.

Lack of physical activity isn't just bad for cardiovascular health; it's also a significant risk factor for colon cancer. Regular physical activity helps to mitigate this risk by speeding up digestion, which means potential carcinogens spend less time in contact with colon cells.

There is a notable correlation between Type 2 diabetes and an increased risk of colon cancer. Insulin resistance and high levels of circulating insulin (hyperinsulinemia) are believed to promote the growth of cancer cells in the colon.

Type 2 diabetes.
Conditions like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, which cause chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract, significantly increase the risk of developing colon cancer.

The continuous cycle of inflammation and healing can lead to cells in the colon lining becoming abnormal over time.

While not unexpected for those familiar with genetics, the general public might be surprised to learn how significantly certain inherited syndromes (like Lynch syndrome and familial adenomatous polyposis) increase colon cancer risks.

Genetic syndrome.
Regular and excessive intake of alcohol has been linked to a higher risk of colon cancer. Alcohol may influence cancer risk through its effects on folate absorption, or by its conversion in the body to acetaldehyde, a toxic chemical that can damage DNA.

Long-term smoking is another significant, but sometimes overlooked, risk factor for developing colon cancer. Toxins from tobacco smoke can be ingested and processed by the colon where they can cause harm to the lining of the bowel.

Smoking
Though not unexpected, the risk of colon cancer increases significantly with age, with the majority of cases diagnosed in individuals over 50. This is why routine screenings are recommended past a certain age.

Understanding these risks can help in managing and possibly reducing the likelihood of developing colon cancer through lifestyle adjustments and regular screenings.

If you have concerns about colon cancer or any of these risk factors, discussing them with a healthcare provider can provide personalized insights and recommendations.

