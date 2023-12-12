ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 common foods that help in lowering blood pressure

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

High blood pressure is often referred to as a "silent killer" because of its passive but deadly symptoms.

Prekese
Prekese

People with High Blood Pressure (HBP) can feel little to no symptoms but the condition could lead to stroke and even death of individuals who suffer from it.

Recommended articles

Maintaining a healthy diet is crucial for managing blood pressure. Here are five common foods that may help lower blood pressure:

1. Leafy greens:

· Foods like taro leaves, kale, lettuce, and cabbage are rich in potassium, which helps balance sodium levels in the body. Potassium helps your body regulate blood pressure by counteracting the effects of sodium.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Oats:

· Oats and whole grains are excellent sources of soluble fiber. The soluble fiber in oats helps reduce cholesterol levels and may contribute to lower blood pressure. Consider incorporating oatmeal, whole-grain bread, or brown rice into your diet.

3. Fatty fish:

· Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and trout are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s have been shown to help lower blood pressure and reduce inflammation in the body. Aim to include fish in your diet at least twice a week.

4. Bananas:

ADVERTISEMENT

· Bananas are another potassium-rich food. Potassium helps your body balance sodium levels and relaxes blood vessel walls, leading to lower blood pressure. Other potassium-rich fruits include oranges, cantaloupe, and avocados.

5. Aidan fruit (Prekese): This is a fruit native to West Africa and is sometimes credited with various health benefits, including potential effects on blood pressure.

Like bananas, Aidan fruit contains potassium, a mineral that plays a role in regulating blood pressure. Potassium helps balance sodium levels and promotes blood vessel relaxation.

Overall lifestyle factors such as maintaining a healthy weight, regular physical activity, limiting alcohol intake, and reducing sodium (salt) intake are also crucial for blood pressure management.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Glow Up Alert: SkinX Skin & Drinks cocktail event unveils a night of beauty & networking

Glow Up Alert: SkinX Skin & Drinks cocktail event unveils a night of beauty & networking

Top 10 most fashionable women of 2023

Top 10 most fashionable women of 2023

5 common foods that help in lowering blood pressure

5 common foods that help in lowering blood pressure

How your fave fashionable celebs showed up for 'A Tribe Called Judah' premiere

How your fave fashionable celebs showed up for 'A Tribe Called Judah' premiere

Popular Tiktokers, content creators join the trend - #IRaiseAGlass

Popular Tiktokers, content creators join the trend - #IRaiseAGlass

3 exciting highlights we found at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit 2023

3 exciting highlights we found at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit 2023

DIY Recipes: How to make dalgona candy

DIY Recipes: How to make dalgona candy

Indian designers display unique collections at BRICS+ Fashion Summit

Indian designers display unique collections at BRICS+ Fashion Summit

People pay money to receive hot slaps on the face from ladies at this restaurant [Video]

People pay money to receive hot slaps on the face from ladies at this restaurant [Video]

5 common foods that increase your cholesterol level

5 common foods that increase your cholesterol level

ICYMI: Jameson Distillery on Tour (JDOT) wowed Lagos with an epic experience

ICYMI: Jameson Distillery on Tour (JDOT) wowed Lagos with an epic experience

10 things you need to know before you get a hair transplant

10 things you need to know before you get a hair transplant

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How women can prevent unwanted pregnancy [Blackgirltherapy]

‘I started using the pill after sex because I don’t trust men’ - Single woman

Almost all women have some unevenness in their breasts [Pinterest]

All the scientific reasons your breasts are not equal in size

5 common foods that increase your cholesterol level

5 common foods that increase your cholesterol level

Is your vagina loose or tight? [GettyImages]

4 reasons some women become 'loose' after childbirth and 3 ways to resolve it