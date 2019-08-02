Coconut is making a huge comeback as the new miracle food. They are highly nutritious, rich in fiber, and packed with essential vitamins and minerals.

What is it about this exotic food that continues to tantalize and intimidate us at the same time?

Let’s explore more of the amazing health benefits of coconuts.

Young coconuts are the most health enhancing. The water in the young coconut is one of the highest sources of electrolytes. Electrolytes are responsible for keeping the body properly hydrated so the muscles and nerves can function appropriately.

Therefore it is more beneficial to drink the water from a young coconut after an intense workout rather than sports drinks.

Coconut water is also low in calories, carbohydrates, and sugars, and almost completely fat-free. In addition, it is high in ascorbic acid, B vitamins, and proteins. Furthermore, the soft meat, or flesh, inside the coconut helps to restore oxidative tissue damage and contains a source of healthy fats, proteins, and various vitamins and minerals.

ALSO READ:5 of the strangest foods from around the world

Top 10 Health Benefits of coconuts

1. Supports immune system health: it is anti-viral, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-parasite.

2. Provides a natural source of quick energy and enhances physical and athletic performance.

3. Improves digestion and absorption of nutrients, vitamins, and minerals.

4. Improves insulin secretion and symptoms associated with diabetes.

5. Helps protect the body from cancers due to insulin reduction, removal of free radicals that cause premature aging and degenerative disease.

6. Reduces risk of heart health and improves good cholesterol (HDL).

7. Restores and supports thyroid function.

8. Helps protect against kidney disease and bladder infection.

9. Promotes weight loss.

10. Helps keep hair and skin healthy and youthful looking, prevents wrinkles, sagging skin, age spots, and provides sun protection.