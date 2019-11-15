Are you looking for a way to care for your skin, without using harsh chemical-based products? You should try the clay mask.

Clay might not be the most high-tech beauty ingredient, but the fine, earthy substance has been used in facial remedies for years. Clay mask does a great job of purifying the skin.

The only slightly challenging part is choosing the right clay mask for you. After all, there’s quite the variety, so how do you know which one to use? Well, we're here to show you how to choose the right clay mask for your skin.

Here are factors to consider before choosing the best clay mask for your skin.

1. Your skin type

There are lots of clay mask but they don't all work for the same skin types. You need to consider and know your skin type before you get any clay mask. People with oily skin can benefit from a clay mask that has white clay in it because of the absorbent properties of the clay.

2. Ingredients of the mask

The ingredients of the clay mask you're about to use needs to be double-checked. It's important to know if there's anyone that would react with your skin.

3. Side effects

Some types of clay have side effects that need to be looked out for. So, you must research the side effects of the clay in the mask. A high quantity of green clay in the mask may cause skin irritation.