It seems that a lot of the cosmetic available these days contain harmful chemicals and additives which cause even more damage to your skin instead of making it healthy and glowing. The best solution seems to go back to basics and make use of nature's best.

These natural ingredients have so many health benefits which include skin brightening, balancing your skin tone, reducing blemishes and marks, UV protection and eliminating harmful bacteria. These remedies will work on your skin naturally and effectively with consistent use.

These natural ingredients work by:

absorbing harmful UV rays from the sun inhibiting the production of melanin in the skin which causes the dark pigmentation

Your skin is body's largest organ and is the first line of defence against infection and disease. So, if you notice splotches, dark spots, or any skin pigmentation issues, you definitely want to do what you can to prevent further damage.

Typically, hydroquinone and mercury have been the main ingredients used in skin-bleaching products. They work by inhibiting the production of melanin, the chemical that turns skin darker in the short term. However, research has shown that in the long term these ingredients can be toxic.

Check out these 7 homemade recipes that are guaranteed to brighten and be kind to your skin too!

1. Papaya and Honey Scrub

Fresh papaya is not only tasty to eat but is also excellent when it comes to its benefits for the skin. It contains enzymes such as papain and alpha hydroxy acids that have the ability to dissolve dead cells and remove impurities, which lead to glowing skin . The other ingredient in this mask, honey has antibacterial properties that can protect the skin.

2. Sandalwood Powder

Sandalwood has skin brightening and lightening properties. It inhibits the activity of tyrosinase, thus reducing melanin production. Almond powder and milk provide essential nutrients and cleanse the skin, making your skin healthier and lighter after a few applications.

If you have never used sandalwood powder before, do a patch test on a small area on your forearm and observe for 24 hours. If no reaction or irritation develops, you can use this mask on your face.

3. Kojic Acid

A white crystalline powder derived from a fungus in Asia, kojic acid has long been used in Japan as a natural alternative to hydroquinine and is very effective at reducing skin discoloration.

According to the American Academy of Dermatologists, kojic acid has been clinically shown to reduce hyper-pigmentation. It works by inhibiting the function of tyrosinase, the protein responsible for producing melanin. It also acts as an antioxidant and is suitable for sun damaged or sensitive skin.

4. Vitamin B3

Vitamin B3, or Niacinamide, has been shown to reduce the production of melanin (pigment) and acts as an effective skin-lightening agent when added to skin creams. When applied topically, vitamin B helps the skin to retain moisture, making it feel softer and smoother and reducing fine lines.

5. Potatoe Juice

Potatoe is packed full of vitamins C, B1, B3, and B6 and minerals like magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus, along with dietary antioxidants, making it an amazing skin-loving ingredient. It helps maintain clear skin with an unmistakable glow. The Vitamin C in it boosts collagen production which helps to maintain skin elasticity and firmness while the zinc heals and protects damaged tissues. It removes dead skin cells and impurities from the skin.

Peel the potato and cut it into inch-sized pieces. Rub the pieces of potato on the areas you want to lighten so that the juice is spread onto your skin. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and wash with water. You can also grate the potato, squeeze out the juice, and apply it with the help of a cotton pad.

6. Blueberries

Blueberries help in keeping your skin looking young and healthy. It is full of powerful antioxidants that shield the skin against harmful free radicals that can damage the collagen that keeps your skin firm. They are also packed with vitamin C, another antioxidant crucial for collagen production.

Crush the blueberries and add the paste to some yogurt to form a smooth mixture. Apply this to your face and leave it on for 15 minutes before washing it off with cold water.

7. Turmeric Mask

Turmeric is another very important natural exfoliator. It contains Vitamin C which is responsible for skin lightening. All skin types can use it.

Mix half tablespoon of turmeric with two teaspoons of Aloe Vera paste to make the mixture. Apply it and leave it for almost half an hour before washing it off. Do this for a couple of weeks for the best results.