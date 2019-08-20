Exercise helps manage anxiety disorders, strengthens your muscles, wards off diseases, and can improve your sleep to name but a few. However, exercise has another benefit that you may have overlooked; improving your sex life.

That's right, you can actually increase your sex drive and overall satisfaction with your sex life with exercise. Besides reducing stress, exercise will release endorphins, improve body image and sense of self and can positively impact your hormones.

There are three main reasons why exercise can fire up your sex life. Firstly, if you're exercising regularly, you will be feeling better, looking better, and have an all-around better body image. Secondly, exercise increases blood flow both short- and long-term to your sexual organs as well as increases lubrication. Thirdly, exercise is the best way to slash stress-which is the number one libido killer for women.

Still not convinced?

Well, here are 5 easy ways exercise can get your juices flowing and spice up your sex life. Check it out!

1. Cardio to get your blood pumping

Cardiovascular exercise is particularly good for increasing the libido. You will reduce your stress and cortisol levels, which directly can impact your sex drive. You will also increase blood flow to all areas of your body, including your sexual organs. Even light exercise can help get your blood flowing significantly.

2. Increase your strength training

Strength training directly affects your libido by increasing testosterone. Focus on your large muscle groups and don't train the same muscles on consecutive days. Make sure you stick with a higher weight and fewer repetitions to boost your testosterone levels. While women produce less testosterone, about one-tenth of men, it still has a powerful effect on libido levels and the strength of orgasm for both genders.

3. The big squeeze

"Kegels" are exercises that involve repeatedly squeezing the pelvic floor. This is also the muscle that helps you hold in urine. The Kegel exercise can help increase your sex drive by creating sexual energy flow and increasing muscle tone in the pelvic floor.

In women, Kegels help to strengthen the muscles of the vagina and have stronger orgasm. With men they can be used as an exercise in delaying ejaculation.

4. Yes to yoga

Yoga practice has long been known for its potential to increase libido. Yoga focuses on stretching and energy flow. Stretching in itself can help to improve orgasm and increase libido as sexual energy is released through yogic practice.

If you are particularly interested in the use of yoga to ignite your sex drive, you might try Tantric Yoga which is said to bring couples closer together with its intimate nature.

5. Sex

Sex itself can be an exercise to increase your libido. While it may seem counter-intuitive to have more sex to increase your sex drive, frequent lovemaking can actually ignite sexual energy and flow.