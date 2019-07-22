More often than not, we forget to exercise the vagina during our exercise routine. Exercising the female sexual organ brings a lot of benefits like protecting us from urine infections and other diseases and it also improves our sexual life, causing more orgasms.

To keep your vagina healthy and tights, work on these 3 areas using exercise thank to Redbook magazine!

1. Work on your diaphragm

Correct breathing is necessary for sexual arousal. It is impossible to become fully sexually excited if you are holding your breath which is what many of us do unconsciously during sex or as we approach orgasm. Try consciously to change your breathing pattern as you get aroused. Altering your breathing can also increase the impact of your orgasm.

The diaphragm is a muscular sheet that arches over your abdominal cavity. You expand it when you take a deep breath, and that's an excellent way to strengthen it. Lie on your back, with one hand on your abdomen. Slowly breathe in, filling your belly with air (which will expand the diaphragm), then slowly exhale.

The hand on your stomach should rise and fall with your breathing. Belly-breathe a few times, then breathe normally for a few minutes. Repeat the exercise.

2. Isolate your uterine muscles

The uterus is a hollow pear-shaped muscular organ, and uterine contractions can enhance your climax. If you can control your uterine muscles, you may be able to pull the uterus up during sex, therefore exposing the cul de sac, the very end of the vagina, to penile thrusting. This is a very sexually sensitive area for women, many of whom report almost instant orgasm when this area is stimulated during intercourse.

To locate and identify your uterine muscles, get into the classic bicycling-with-your-legs-in-the-air position. This bottoms-up pose causes your uterus to settle on top of the vagina. When you return to a lying-down position, you may feel air moving out of your vagina. That is the sensation you want to re-create by tightening your lower abdominal muscles, which are right above the uterus.

As you tighten these muscles, imagine that you are inhaling and exhaling through the vagina. This flexing and relaxing allows you to open up your cul de sac during intercourse. Contract and relax the muscle 10 times, once a day.

3. Strengthen your abs and back muscles

Toning and stretching the muscles of your abdomen, lower back, and even buttocks can help you better position your pelvis for maximum pleasure.

To loosen your spine and pelvis, you will need the backward and the forward bends. The first requires a sturdy kitchen stool that's about waist height. Bend backward over the stool so that your back is supported but your lower spine and pelvis are free. Reach your arms overhead. As you stretch, you'll feel the muscles of your abdomen and back release and your breathing deepen. Imagine breathing into your pelvis as if you were inflating a balloon.

As your body becomes more relaxed, you'll feel your pelvis begin to swing back and forth spontaneously. Gradually build up the time you spend stretching in the backward bend to five minutes. To counterbalance the backward bend, do a forward bend: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, toes pointing slightly in. Bend forward so that your body hangs freely over your legs. Gently bend and straighten your knees, never straightening them completely, in an easy pumping action. Keep hanging and breathing until you feel a tingling in your legs, after about five minutes.

Pelvic tilts also strengthen your lower back. Lie down on your back with your legs bent and your feet about shoulder-width apart. Slowly tilt your pelvis up and down so that your buttocks lift off the floor. Repeat slowly and smoothly 20 times. Do abdominal crunches for overall stomach strength. Finally, loosen up your pelvis, swiveling your hips as if you were doing the hula. Do this for a minute, once or twice a day.