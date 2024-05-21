ADVERTISEMENT
Caro White Skin Lightening Lotion is unsafe for skin - NAFDAC warns

Temi Iwalaiye

NAFDAC has issued a warning to Nigerians about the risks after the European Union recalled the well-known skin-lightening product, Caro White.

Caro White Skin Lightening lotion [Pinterest]

A public warning about the recall of Caro White Skin Lightening Beauty Lotion was released by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

This is in reaction to the Rapid Alert System for Dangerous Non-Food Products (RAPEX) of the European Union, which started the recall because the lotion had more kojic acid than was considered safe.

As per the notification published on the NAFDAC website, the lotion's concentration of Kojic Acid was found to be higher than the permitted level of 1% by the EU Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS). This sparked worries about the possible endocrine disruption brought on by extended usage. Chemical disruptions can cause various health issues, including altered development, increased cancer risk, thyroid issues, metabolic issues, and learning and memory problems.

Even though the product was not included in its database, NAFDAC has issued a warning and recommends;

  1. Checking product authenticity and condition thoroughly.
  2. Discontinuing the sale or use of the lotion if found.
  3. Submitting any existing stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

Stores in the United Kingdom discovered that Caro White Intensive Care Lightening Beauty Cream, sold on eBay, contained unsafe ingredients. The cream included:

  1. Clobetasol propionate, a prohibited substance in cosmetics (at 422 mg/kg),.
  2. Unlisted hydroquinone is another prohibited ingredient.
  3. Improper labelling and markings.

eBay deleted the listing due to these safety concerns, and the authorities advised users to discontinue using the lotion right away.

Consumers and healthcare professionals are urged to notify NAFDAC of any negative effects they may have encountered from using the products.

