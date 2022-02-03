Caring for our elderly people with dementia

Dementia often begins with failing attention and memory, loss of mathematical ability, irritability and loss of sense of humour, and poor orientation in space and time. Loss of memory sets in, including poor judgment, poor language, motor, and other functions that require thinking. Behaviours also change unusually.

I saw all of these in my grandmother whom I reported died as a consequence of the family’s inability to understand and manage the emotional and psychopathological effects of the neurological condition.

My granny was a loner before she passed on.

Support needs of an individual with dementia

As the condition begins to advance and diagnosis has been made, followed by treatment, people with dementia will eventually inevitably require a support system, including care and assistance.

This is necessary so that they can function in daily living such as eating, bathing, grooming, and mobility. Experts mentioned other activities that patients with dementia require assistance in; these include preparation of meals, taking medication, financial management, and shopping.

There are specific interventions that can be employed in supporting an individual with dementia.

Pharmacological (Drug).

Cognitive behavioural therapy/ Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT/CST)

Reminiscence therapy.

Validation therapy.

Reality orientation.

Physical exercise.

Multisensory stimulation: Snoezelen rooms, and

Aromatherapy.

Studies also put forward several planning activities for an individual with dementia. These activities play different roles, including the following:

Re-establishing former roles Achieving pleasure and relaxation Achieving a safe workplace environment Using times that are suitable for an individual's best level of functioning. Providing emotional encouragement or offering connection Achieving pleasurable sensory encounters

Care plans for people with dementia

Care plans are also effective support systems for an individual with dementia. Dementia patients are never alone. A social worker can formulate a good care plan for managing an individual with dementia.

A care plan aims to determine what kind of care an individual will require, including the caregivers. Medical professionals, however, reveal that care plan isn't the same as a needs assessment.

Normally, a typical care plan would include:

• How a patient may continue to do the things that are meaningful to them for as long as possible

• Information about helpful services and how to access it

• Underlying health circumstances that an individual has that require consistent monitoring

• The social worker who will synchronize the diverse varieties of support an individual may need.

Promoting personalized, safe, and quality care for individuals with dementia

It’s important to promote personalised, safe, and quality care for our elderlies with dementia.

An important part or characteristic of safe, personalised excellent care for an individual with dementia is that it emboldens all persons involved to focus on how do we achieve outcomes or solutions as opposed to what intervention services to use.

It is important to think creatively and innovatively about ways to support individuals with this mental condition, including specifically what shape or form they want may their services package to take.

Also, it is important to promote self-reliance through the following measures:

Create routines. Nolan and others established that elderly people with dementia thrive in routines. Establish schedules in clear, bold writing for clients. Encourage exercise Hite the services of a kitchen help. Find household help. Use causal, simple clothing for individuals with dementia Exploit labels and signs. Participate in social activities.

Per experts’ assertions, the following are important tips for providing personalized safety and quality care for individuals with dementia.

Establish a danger zone. keep household items secure. Childproof locks should come in handy--for drawers and cabinets that hold harmful items. Avoid falls/prevent injuries. Furniture intended to keep an individual safe should be procured. Technology should be employed. Safe and secure digital structures and programs can achieve safety (Nolan, 2011). Consider pantry patrol.

Final thoughts