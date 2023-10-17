Can vitiligo be triggered by pregnancy? Here's what to know

It is rare and uncommon for pregnancy to directly trigger the onset of vitiligo, but there are other reasons to consider in cases where vitiligo occurs during pregnancy.

Although there is no cure for this skin condition, there are treatments available to manage its symptoms, such as topical corticosteroids, phototherapy, or newer therapies like topical calcineurin inhibitors and laser treatments.

While cases of expectant mothers with no traces of initial vitiligo symptoms suddenly developing patches during pregnancy are rare, if this happens, a doctor can help determine the most appropriate course of action based on the expectant mother's specific circumstance.

According to a study from the National Institue of Health (NIH), here are possible factors that might contribute to why few women experience vitiligo during pregnancy:

Hormonal changes

During pregnancy, a woman’s body experiences several changes including physical and hormonal. These changes can affect the immune system, and, in some cases, potentially trigger or worsen autoimmune conditions, like vitiligo in pregnant women who are genetically predisposed.

Stress

Pregnancy can be a stressful time, coupled with all the changes affecting the woman during this period. According to NIH, stress could worsen the autoimmune disease.

Genetic predisposition

Some women may have a genetic predisposition to this autoimmune condition and pregnancy simply unmasks or accelerates vitiligo.

Immune system changes

The immune system changes during pregnancy to support the developing fetus. These changes can sometimes affect immune responses and lead to the onset of vitiligo.

Other causes

According to Dr Rajesh Shah, a homoeopathic consultant, the development of vitiligo is linked with Vitamin B12 deficiency and iron deficiency. These deficiencies typically increase during pregnancy, potentially raising the risk of developing vitiligo.