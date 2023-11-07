ADVERTISEMENT
Myth or truth: Smoking weed can make you lose your sanity permanently

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

It is a common belief that smoking weed (cannabis) can cause permanent loss of one's sanity (psychosis).

Weed smoking

The truth is that the effects of weed on mental health can vary from person to person.

While smoking in itself is bad for your health many individuals use cannabis without experiencing significant negative mental health effects, there is evidence to suggest that it can have adverse effects, particularly in certain circumstances.

Cannabis use can potentially lead to temporary psychotic experiences, such as paranoia, hallucinations, and disorganized thinking, especially when used in high doses or by individuals with a predisposition to mental health conditions like schizophrenia.

These effects are generally reversible and subside when the effects of the drug wear off.

However, the question of whether cannabis can lead to permanent loss of sanity (long-term psychosis) is a more complex and debated issue.

Some studies suggest that heavy and prolonged use of high-potency cannabis can be associated with an increased risk of developing persistent psychotic disorders, particularly in vulnerable individuals.

Nevertheless, the exact relationship between cannabis use and long-term psychosis is not fully understood and is the subject of ongoing research.

It's important to note that the vast majority of cannabis users do not experience long-term loss of sanity.

The risk seems to be higher for those who have a family history of psychotic disorders or have a personal predisposition to mental health issues.

If your family has a history of individuals with psychotic disorders, it is advisable to exercise caution when using this substance.

If you have concerns about the impact of cannabis on your mental health or are experiencing mental health issues, it's essential to seek advice from a medical professional or mental health expert.

They can provide guidance and support based on your individual circumstances.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Myth or truth: Smoking weed can make you lose your sanity permanently

