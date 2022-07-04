Can having a lot of s*x loosen the vagina? Here are all the myths and facts

The pelvic floor muscles surround the vagina. These may weaken over time, which can cause a feeling of looseness in the vagina.

Weak pelvic floor muscles can also lead to problems such as incontinence, causing urine to leak from the body. Pelvic floor exercises can help strengthen the muscles of the vagina.

Sex

During sexual arousal, the muscles of the vagina relax, and this enables penetrative sex.

These muscles relax slowly, which is why foreplay can be very important. After sex, the vagina returns to its usual shape and tension.

There are many myths about the effect of penetrative sex on the female body. There is no evidence that sex causes a loosening of the vagina over time.

The vagina is temporarily more open before, during, and after sex. This is similar to the mouth stretching to yawn or eat, then returning to its usual shape.

The hymen is a thin membrane around the vagina. Having penetrative sex for the first time can stretch the hymen slightly, which may make the vagina feel slightly more open.

No two bodies are the same, and sex with a new partner may feel very different. Bodies also change over time with age, weight loss or gain, and illness.

Trying a different sexual position can sometimes change how tight or lose the vagina feels. This may improve sexual satisfaction for both partners.

Ageing

The body changes as it ages. Skin and muscle gradually become less firm and strong, which helps explain why the vagina can start to feel looser.

During menopause, levels of the hormone estrogen drop. This can cause the vaginal lining to become drier and less elastic.

The vagina can become narrower or shorter after menopause. Also, there may be discomfort, possibly caused by a reduction in natural lubrication, during sex.

Regularly having sex during menopause can help keep the tissue in the vagina thick. Using a lubricant can make sex more comfortable.

During perimenopause and menopause, it is not uncommon for the lining of the vaginal wall to change. Also, sex may feel different, and the vagina may become drier. Discuss this with a doctor to determine whether hormonal cream may help.

Here's why you feel the vagina is open

The pelvic floor muscles surround the vagina. These keep the vagina, womb, bladder, and rectum in place. As these muscles loosen, the vagina can feel less tight.

There are exercises that can strengthen the pelvic floor muscles. These exercises can make a difference in how the vagina feels and improve overall health.