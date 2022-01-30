Can birth control pills cause infertility?

Birth control pills, just as the name implies, are pills that are taken to prevent pregnancy. They work by preventing ovulation, which is the release of an egg from the ovary. Birth control pills also thicken the mucus in the cervix, making it difficult for sperm to reach the egg. And finally, birth control pills can also thin the lining of the uterus, making implantation of a fetus nearly impossible.

These drugs have become quite popular among women of childbearing age. In fact, about 11% of women between the ages of 15 and 44 are on some form of birth control pill. Birth control pills are often prescribed to regulate hormones and to treat conditions such as acne and endometriosis.

But what happens when these same women decide they want to become pregnant? Can birth control pills actually stop them from conceiving?

According to the Mayo Clinic, birth control pills do not cause infertility. However, they can make it difficult for women to conceive once they stop taking them. This is because the pill takes a while to get out of your system. And even after you stop taking them, the hormones from the pill may still be in your body.

This is why it is important for women who are trying to conceive to stop taking their birth control pills several months before they start trying. This will give your body enough time to clear the hormones from your system.

It is also important to keep in mind that not all birth control pills are created equal. Some formulations of the pill are more likely to cause infertility than others. If you are trying to conceive, it is important to talk to your doctor about which pill is right for you.