Both men and women experience wet dreams, here's why this happens

Anna Ajayi

It is completely normal and healthy to have wet dreams.

It shouldn't surprise you that some women have wet dreams too [SheKnows]
Wet dreams, also known as nocturnal emission, have intrigued and sometimes embarrassed people for generations. It's a topic that often carries misconceptions and shame. But it's a normal aspect of human physiology and development.

Although many people associate wet dreams with men, studies reveal that approximately 66% to 85% of men and nearly half of women have had wet dreams at some point in their lives. What's even more surprising is that some women have had wet dreams even before reaching the age of 13, and many continue to have them throughout adulthood, even after marriage. This underlines the fact that wet dreams are not exclusive to any particular gender.

There isn't a one-size-fits-all answer, as different factors can contribute to nocturnal emissions. Here are some of them:

Nocturnal emissions normally occur during REM sleep, which is the stage of sleep when we dream. During REM sleep, people tend to experience increased heart rate, faster breathing, and genital arousal. Some experts believe that this increased genital activity can lead to wet dreams in both men and women, though it's usually more noticeable in men due to the physical evidence.

Women do, however, experience clitoral erections and vaginal engorgement during REM sleep, even if they aren't consciously aware of it.

Wet dreams can be triggered by sexual content. Studies have shown that exposure to sexual content tends to increase the likelihood of wet dreams. So, it's possible that the explicit media you consume during the day affects your dreams.

Regardless of gender, dreaming about sex is quite common. Research has found that 8% of people’s dreams involved sexual activity, with about 4% resulting in orgasm. So, perfectly normal to have erotic dreams, even if you're not sexually active.

Some people unintentionally stimulate their genitals while sleeping, due to movement against bedsheets or blankets. The increased sensitivity of the genitals during these moments can trigger ejaculation or orgasm. Also, sleeping on one's stomach can increase the chances of wet dreams because of the pressure it places on your genitals.

The hormones that occur during puberty play a role since wet dreams typically begin during this time. These hormonal changes affect both men and women, as the surge in testosterone and estrogen levels rise, marking a natural transition to adulthood.

Wet dreams are a natural part of human sexuality and something you shouldn't be ashamed of. Since they happen while you’re asleep, you have limited control over them. However, if you wish to make them minimal, consider:

Changing your sleeping habits: Avoid sleeping on your stomach and opt for a more comfortable sleeping posture. This sleep posture has been associated with wet dreams, so it is something to avoid if you want to prevent nocturnal emissions. Also, wearing loose-fitting clothing can help prevent genital stimulation.

Cutting back on sexual content: Reducing your consumption of explicit content before bed will result in fewer erotic dreams.

Anna Ajayi

