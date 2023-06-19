Why heart attacks are more common on Mondays

Doctors from the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and the Irish Royal College of Surgeons examined 20,000 patients to arrive at this conclusion.

A major coronary artery is halted because of STEMI, preventing oxygen and blood flow. The researchers discovered that there were many STEMI heart attacks on Monday.

Why do most heart attacks happen on Monday?

Scientists are baffled by the "blue Monday" phenomenon. Previous research has suggested that the body's circadian rhythm, or regular cycle of awakening and falling asleep, may make Mondays more prone to heart attacks.

This is most likely a result of the pressure of starting work again which increases stress levels. Researchers have hypothesized that when our bodies face high levels of stress, they produce cortisol - a hormone linked to an escalated risk of heart attack.

What is a heart attack?

A heart attack occurs when an artery carrying blood and oxygen to the heart is clogged.

Heart attack warning signs can include chest pressure or discomfort, nausea, discomfort in the shoulder or arm, neck, jaw, and back pain, feeling lightheaded or faint, and difficulty breathing.

Heart attack risk factors

The older you are, the more the risk of getting a heart attack, especially from the age of 45.

Lifestyle choices like smoking, drinking excess alcohol and eating unhealthy food, especially fatty, sugary food and those meals that can raise your cholesterol level.

A lack of exercise and stress, and anxiety puts you at risk of developing a heart attack.

