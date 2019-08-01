The ingredients found in this soap make it special and extremely beneficial for the skin. They are:

Plantain skin: Contains antioxidants, such as riboflavin, vitamin C, thiamine, and folic acid (2).

Coconut Oil: Has anti-inflammatory properties and contains antioxidants that protect your skin from UV damage and prevent skin ageing

Palm Kernel Oil: Is an excellent moisturizer and emollient that keeps your skin hydrated and nourished.

Palm Oil: Is derived from the palm fruit (and not its kernel) and contains beta-carotene, vitamin E, essential fatty acids, and antioxidants.

Shea Butter: Has anti-inflammatory property and keeps your skin moisturized and prevents fine lines and signs of ageing.

It's antibacterial

Natural antibacterial properties make African black soap an excellent alternative to chemical-laden cleansers. In fact, it may actually remove more bacteria than chemical cleansers do. Despite its strength, black soap is gentle enough to use on your face, hands, and body.

It's safe for all skin types

If you have dry or sensitive skin, you know that scented soaps and lotions are off-limits. African black soap is naturally fragrance-free — just make sure your chosen product is labelled "unscented."

People with oily or combination skin are also in the clear! Black soap can help balance your skin's natural oil production without stripping necessary oils or adding excess oil to your skin.

It's moisturizing

Shea butter is a crucial ingredient in black soap. While shea can help relieve itchiness and soothe dry skin, cocoa and coconut oil add moisture.

It won't make your skin oily

If you have combination skin, this makes choosing the right soap that much easier. Shea may add moisture, but coconut oil may help prevent overactive oil glands.

It helps soothe irritation

African black soap may also soothe itchiness and irritation caused by eczema, contact dermatitis, and skin allergies. It may even help clear rashes related to eczema and psoriasis. To maximize these benefits, find a soap with oatmeal added.

It helps fight acne

Black soap may also help fight acne. In addition to balancing your skin's natural oils, the soap's shea content may help repair damaged cells.