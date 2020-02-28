The award-winning beauty YouTuber and content creator, who is also an advocate for inclusivity and diversity shred her story with BET.

Jackie Aina is popularly known for her giant strides in the beauty world. Over the years, she has used her platform to advocate for inclusivity and diversity in the world.

February has been set aside as the Black History Month and Jackie Aina shared her story with BET. The project is a collaboration between Instagram and BET.

Black History Month: Jackie Aina shares her story with IGTV and BET

The L.A based content creator has been selected as one of the advocates to receive support to inspiring people in the black community. She discussed her upbringing, and how her past experiences fuel her to be a positive role model and advocate for Black women in all of the work she does.

On inclusivity,

“I’ve always said representation matters tremendously, and i think when you just see someone who’s young and is black and is killing it and is not allowing their upbringing to affect their adulthood. I want people to be inspired by that, I truly, truly do.

“I’m a voice for inclusivity because I refuse to let Black women go unnoticed. I will always do what I can to make sure that it just doesn’t happen.”

On the origin of her identity,

“I have one parent that is black American and my dad is from Nigeria. That is a big part of the content that I create now and a part of what my voice and identity stand for now. And I'm very proud of that.”

On her struggles, while growing up,

“When I was 12, we checked into these shelters and it was like a whole life that I knew nothing about. Sometimes, we’d be in a shelter for like a week and then we’d have to go to another shelter, and then we’ll have to go.

“The staff wasn’t always friendly and the food wasn’t always great. You know it was hard, it was not easy."

