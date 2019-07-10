The right bra or item of clothing can make a huge difference when it comes to making small breasts look larger. Exercise such as muscle-strengthening and posture-improvement exercises can further enhance the size of your bust.

Whether you're wearing a particularly revealing top, or you're heading out on Saturday night with your ladies, every woman has a time when she just wants to show off her assets.

If you're after a bigger looking chest in under 10 minutes flat, then we have the tricks for you.

Check it out below!

1. Get a good-fitting bra

Women have bought plenty of bras in their lifetime but more often than not, many still don't know their proper size. This is because sizing is not always an exact science and your size can differ from brand to brand. In some cases, you may not be able to find your correct size and have to manage with the next best thing.

A well-fitting bra will make your chest look bigger because your breasts will get the correct support they need. It also prevents back and shoulder pain. This means that, not only will your boobs be happy, the rest of your body will be too.

As a general rule, the cups of your bra should be smooth, your band shouldn't ride up, and there should not be any uncomfortable pinching or digging in the sides. Try wearing the bra under a fitted t-shirt to see how well it works and supports you.

​2. Try push-up bras

There are so many different types and styles of bra and it can be a little overwhelming and difficult to know which kind will look best on your body. Check out these enhancing bras which generally flatter most body types.

Push-Up Bras: These are generally the most popular and most effective way to make your boobs look bigger. Not only do they provide support, but the best push up bras ever ​also provide padding in the cup that pushes your breasts up and together. There are some magical push-up bras which make your boobs grow two sizes before your very eyes. Magic, indeed!

Plunge Bras: These bras are similar to push up bras, as they typically have a bit of padding. The plunge bra is lower cut than a typical bra, and it gently pushes your boobs together, giving the appearance of more cleavage.

Stick on Bras: Similar to a plunge bra, sticky bras can also push boobs inward when you properly apply it to your chest. Wear an adhesive bra with padding built in to give your chest an extra bump.

3. Create the illusion with clothes

​Most people don’t realise that the type of clothing they wear can directly affect how busty their chest looks. To make small breasts look larger, try wearing tight fitting clothing. Wearing tight clothes helps to accentuate the chest, which makes your boobs stand out in your clothing.

You can also try drawing attention to your chest with long necklaces and shirts with a graphic or logo over the chest. These draw attention to your breasts and make them a focal point of your outfit, making them appear larger than they actually are.

4. Minimise your waist

​Rather than focusing on how to make your boobs bigger, create an illusion by making your waist appear smaller.

Add an extra set of core exercises to your workout routine to tone and sculpt your waist. If you're looking for an instant fix (since abs are not formed overnight), you can wear shapewear which cinches you in and reduces your waist size​. If you're in a hurry or don't have any of these to hand, accentuate your waist with a thick waist belt and give yourself an automatic hourglass shape.

5. Try bra fillers

​There are so many inserts specifically made to enhance your cleavage that it's nearly impossible not to find one you like. They come in a variety ​of different materials like gel, silicone, and fabric. You're will definitely find one that suits you best. They're simple to use too. Just slip an insert into your bra and you can enjoy instant cleavage!

So, there are many easy ways make your small boobs look bigger. If you worry about the size of your chest, worry no more and enjoy your brand new look without any of the stress.