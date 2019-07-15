The skin around the pubic area is very sensitive and are prone to hyper pigmentation so it tends to go darker than the rest of the body.

ALSO READ: If you have dark lips try these 2 natural remedies

However a lot of factors contribute to making it worse, from wearing tight underwears to friction between the thighs, wearing polyester underwear (cotton underwears are preferable) are some of the factors that cause the skin around the pubic area to go dark.

Other causes include shaving often which can cause in-grown hair, wearing clothes/trousers that are too tight and so on.

There are different home remedies to tackle dark areas around the pubic region but these two work perfectly and are natural.

1. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are great for lightening the skin. They are packed with antioxidant which helps protects the skin against sun damage while also maintaining the skin colour.

Directions:

- Get a fresh tomato and slice into thin slices

- Rub the tomato slice against the dark areas around the pubic region

- Leave the juice from the tomato on for around fifteen-twenty minutes

- Rinse off with water and gently pat dry

Use this daily till you get desired result.

2. Cucumber Juice

Cucumber juice contains skin lightening properties which helps to even out dark spots on the skin as well as keeps it hydrated and glowing.

ALSO READ: Would you use onion for fuller brows?

Directions:

- Extract juice from a fresh cucumber

- Apply the juice in circular motions on dark areas around the pubic area

- Leave this on for 20 minutes

- Rise off with water and pat dry