RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Beauty of the week: Shatu Garko's modesty is inspiring

Temi Iwalaiye

This week we are inspired by our Shatu's beauty.

Shatu is our beauty of the week [Instagram]
Shatu is our beauty of the week [Instagram]

When Shatu Garko became the 44th Miss Nigeria, many people were sceptical about her reign. Models and beauty queens are known for strutting the runway unclad, would Shatu become one of such?

Read Also

Her win came with backlash from some groups who felt nudity was inevitable, but how has she proved them wrong?

As her time as Miss Nigeria comes to an end, it is imperative to look at her reign as Miss Nigeria, she has maintained utmost decency and poise.

She is also the first hijabi beauty queen in the country’s history, she believes that it wards evil spirits and she has lived up to expectations.

Shatu’s modesty and beauty are a testament to the fact that women can choose to cover up and still look extremely beautiful.

She’s an inspiration to Muslim women and women who love to cover up their bodies.

Here are our top five looks;

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The health benefits of eating groundnuts (peanuts)

The health benefits of eating groundnuts (peanuts)

How to orgasm at the same time with your partner

How to orgasm at the same time with your partner

Beauty of the week: Shatu Garko's modesty is inspiring

Beauty of the week: Shatu Garko's modesty is inspiring

Too young to have erectile dysfunction? Here’s why you can't get ‘it’ up

Too young to have erectile dysfunction? Here’s why you can't get ‘it’ up

Should you end a friendship or relationship because of politics?

Should you end a friendship or relationship because of politics?

Why women need breast massages

Why women need breast massages

My girlfriend doesn’t show me off on social media, what does this mean?

My girlfriend doesn’t show me off on social media, what does this mean?

Here are 5 foods men must eat in order to last longer in bed

Here are 5 foods men must eat in order to last longer in bed

Style Guide: 5 ways grooms can make their suits and tuxedos less boring

Style Guide: 5 ways grooms can make their suits and tuxedos less boring

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

5 kitchen ingredients that you can use for pink lips [Medium]

5 kitchen ingredients that you can use for pink lips

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

Why-You-Should-Never-Sleep-With-Your-Phone (Reader's Digest)

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina