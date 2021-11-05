According to Merriam Webster Dictionary, a beauty shot is “a shot or scene that emphasizes someone's or something's beauty or attractive aspects or qualities.”
Beauty Inspiration: Kim Oprah in 5 beauty shots
This week we are inspired by Kim Oprah in five beauty shots.
Chinonso 'Kim' Opara is an ex-Big Brother housemate who gives us the chills every time by how beautiful she is in her beauty shots.
Arguably one of the most beautiful housemates to walk through big brother’s house.
Kim doesn’t have to do too much to look beautiful and it doesn’t seem to matter, makeup or no makeup, we are always impressed with how stunning she looks.
And that is why she is a beauty inspiration, for her natural, God-given beauty.
