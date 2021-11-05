RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Beauty Inspiration: Kim Oprah in 5 beauty shots

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

This week we are inspired by Kim Oprah in five beauty shots.

Kim Opara in a beauty shot [kimopara/instagram]
Kim Opara in a beauty shot [kimopara/instagram]

According to Merriam Webster Dictionary, a beauty shot is “a shot or scene that emphasizes someone's or something's beauty or attractive aspects or qualities.”

Recommended articles

Chinonso 'Kim' Opara is an ex-Big Brother housemate who gives us the chills every time by how beautiful she is in her beauty shots.

Arguably one of the most beautiful housemates to walk through big brother’s house.

Kim doesn’t have to do too much to look beautiful and it doesn’t seem to matter, makeup or no makeup, we are always impressed with how stunning she looks.

And that is why she is a beauty inspiration, for her natural, God-given beauty.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Style Inspiration: Linda Osifo in 5 gorgeous Ankara outfits

Style Inspiration: Linda Osifo in 5 gorgeous Ankara outfits

5 reasons why celebrity fashion brands do not last

5 reasons why celebrity fashion brands do not last

The best pictures on Instagram this week

The best pictures on Instagram this week

Beauty Inspiration: Kim Oprah in 5 beauty shots

Beauty Inspiration: Kim Oprah in 5 beauty shots

Labo Entertainment boss, Olabisi Akanbi bangs 2 new honours

Labo Entertainment boss, Olabisi Akanbi bangs 2 new honours

Women Talk Sex: 'Condom sex is not as unpleasurable as people say it is'

Women Talk Sex: 'Condom sex is not as unpleasurable as people say it is'

Onion benefits for skin: 4 reasons why you should apply onion juice on your face

Onion benefits for skin: 4 reasons why you should apply onion juice on your face

5 reasons why sex during the rains remains undefeated

5 reasons why sex during the rains remains undefeated

Glazia Magazine releases double cover featuring Timini Egbuson and Ultimate Love’s Iyke & Theresa

Glazia Magazine releases double cover featuring Timini Egbuson and Ultimate Love’s Iyke & Theresa

Trending

Hot bath can be so comfortable, but here's why you need to stop it

Here's why you should avoid taking your bath with hot water [naturalhairgrowthtips]