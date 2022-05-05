RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Beauty Inspiration: Jemima Osunde's soft glam looks

Temi Iwalaiye

Thinking of a soft glam makeup? let Jemima be your moodboard.

Her makeup is always soft and natural [Instagram]
Her makeup is always soft and natural [Instagram]

Soft glam is makeup that looks almost natural. When it comes to mastering the art of natural hues, soft makeup and stunning headshots, we have to give it up to Jemima Osunde, she deserves some accolades.

In Nollywood, Jemima Osunde is everyone’s favourite little sister. A doctor of psychotherapy, who got her big break in MTV Shuga’s, she is fast becoming a style and beauty icon.

Perhaps we will have to give props to her photographer, makeup artist and hair stylists who come together to create a soft glam look.

Here are some of the best;

Side swept hair, glossy lips, and a headshot. A perfect picture.

Jemima makes several statements with her red hair and smoky eyes looks and we are taking notes because she looks absolutely stunning.

This matte lipstick is certainly giving. Her eyes are also smokey as usual. The head packed in a bun is effortlessly stylish and draws focus to the diamond necklace.

Pink is such feminine colour. The pink hue is certainly everything, and she takes a break from smoky eyes and goes for a brown eyeshadow, still maintaining her natural look.

The color palette is brown hues, everything is brown in the picture. The upswept look is classic Audrey Hepburn. Stunning.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

