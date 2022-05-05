Beauty Inspiration: Jemima Osunde's soft glam looks

In Nollywood, Jemima Osunde is everyone’s favourite little sister. A doctor of psychotherapy, who got her big break in MTV Shuga’s, she is fast becoming a style and beauty icon.

Perhaps we will have to give props to her photographer, makeup artist and hair stylists who come together to create a soft glam look.

Here are some of the best;

Side swept

Side swept hair, glossy lips, and a headshot. A perfect picture.

Smoky red hair

Jemima makes several statements with her red hair and smoky eyes looks and we are taking notes because she looks absolutely stunning.

Matte goodness

This matte lipstick is certainly giving. Her eyes are also smokey as usual. The head packed in a bun is effortlessly stylish and draws focus to the diamond necklace.

Pink goddess

Pink is such feminine colour. The pink hue is certainly everything, and she takes a break from smoky eyes and goes for a brown eyeshadow, still maintaining her natural look.

Brown Hues