Soft glam is makeup that looks almost natural. When it comes to mastering the art of natural hues, soft makeup and stunning headshots, we have to give it up to Jemima Osunde, she deserves some accolades.
Beauty Inspiration: Jemima Osunde's soft glam looks
Thinking of a soft glam makeup? let Jemima be your moodboard.
In Nollywood, Jemima Osunde is everyone’s favourite little sister. A doctor of psychotherapy, who got her big break in MTV Shuga’s, she is fast becoming a style and beauty icon.
Perhaps we will have to give props to her photographer, makeup artist and hair stylists who come together to create a soft glam look.
Here are some of the best;
Side swept
Side swept hair, glossy lips, and a headshot. A perfect picture.
Smoky red hair
Jemima makes several statements with her red hair and smoky eyes looks and we are taking notes because she looks absolutely stunning.
Matte goodness
This matte lipstick is certainly giving. Her eyes are also smokey as usual. The head packed in a bun is effortlessly stylish and draws focus to the diamond necklace.
Pink goddess
Pink is such feminine colour. The pink hue is certainly everything, and she takes a break from smoky eyes and goes for a brown eyeshadow, still maintaining her natural look.
Brown Hues
The color palette is brown hues, everything is brown in the picture. The upswept look is classic Audrey Hepburn. Stunning.
