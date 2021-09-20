RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Beauty Inspiration: Beverly Naya's natural hair is one to envy

Temi Iwalaiye

This week, we are inspired by Beverly Naya's natural hair

Beverly's natural hair is aspirational [instagram/beverly]
Beverly's natural hair is aspirational [instagram/beverly]

Beverly Naya is an actor and producer whose natural hair is one to envy.

Beverly is best known for her award-winning documentary, 'Skin' and as a Guinness and Nivea brand ambassador.

Beverly’s long hair is always in loosened out curls, sometimes she packs it up, but we are inspired by how she rocks her natural hair.

Beverly switches up her look sometimes and has the curls tighter, but we like how she found a manageable way to manage her natural hair.

Grooming natural hair is about finding what works for you and, it is obvious that Beverly has.

