Beauty Inspiration: 5 pictures that proves Bella Okagbue is a natural beaut

Bella Okagbue is definitely one of the most beautiful women on this season of Big Brother Naija.

Bella is a Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate [Instagram]
Bella is a Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate [Instagram]

Save for eyelashes, this damsel loves to keep it simple. The 25-year-old birth name is Chidinma Esther Okagbue and she has a famous sibling, actor, Chris Okagbue. Before coming on the Big Brother show, she was a content creator.

One striking thing about Bella is how petite she is, that makes her look so cute and adorable. We scoured the internet for some cute pictures of Bella before the Big Brother House. Here they are;

Rocking simple braids and minimal makeup, Bella keeps it sweet and simple in this picture.

Still rocking a similar hairdo, Bella keeps it cute once more in this peach-coloured gown. Absolutely adorable.

Our sexy cute fashionista comes through again with this short gown and a sleek back pony.

There is no greater proof of beauty than looking absolutely gorgeous without makeup, and she still does.

In another picture, way before the Big Brother House, Bella is gorgeous in braids and winged eyeliner and lipgloss, such sweet but simple makeup.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

