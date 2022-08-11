Beauty Inspiration: 5 pictures that proves Bella Okagbue is a natural beaut

One striking thing about Bella is how petite she is, that makes her look so cute and adorable. We scoured the internet for some cute pictures of Bella before the Big Brother House. Here they are;

No makeup makeup

Rocking simple braids and minimal makeup, Bella keeps it sweet and simple in this picture.

Peach and cute

Still rocking a similar hairdo, Bella keeps it cute once more in this peach-coloured gown. Absolutely adorable.

Mini Fly

Our sexy cute fashionista comes through again with this short gown and a sleek back pony.

Bare face

There is no greater proof of beauty than looking absolutely gorgeous without makeup, and she still does.

Winged eyeliner