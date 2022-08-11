Save for eyelashes, this damsel loves to keep it simple. The 25-year-old birth name is Chidinma Esther Okagbue and she has a famous sibling, actor, Chris Okagbue. Before coming on the Big Brother show, she was a content creator.
Beauty Inspiration: 5 pictures that proves Bella Okagbue is a natural beaut
Bella Okagbue is definitely one of the most beautiful women on this season of Big Brother Naija.
Read Also
One striking thing about Bella is how petite she is, that makes her look so cute and adorable. We scoured the internet for some cute pictures of Bella before the Big Brother House. Here they are;
No makeup makeup
Rocking simple braids and minimal makeup, Bella keeps it sweet and simple in this picture.
Peach and cute
Still rocking a similar hairdo, Bella keeps it cute once more in this peach-coloured gown. Absolutely adorable.
Mini Fly
Our sexy cute fashionista comes through again with this short gown and a sleek back pony.
Bare face
There is no greater proof of beauty than looking absolutely gorgeous without makeup, and she still does.
Winged eyeliner
In another picture, way before the Big Brother House, Bella is gorgeous in braids and winged eyeliner and lipgloss, such sweet but simple makeup.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng