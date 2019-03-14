Deciding to try out a fringe is a huge beauty decision and many never take the plunge. Watch beauty infleuncer leads the way as she tries out a new look.

When it comes to fringes there's almost always a fringe to suit every face shape. Be it heart, square or even the dreaded round face-fringe-combo, everyone has a fringe style that will compliment them perfectly.

Before you take the plunge and get a fringe, here are 3 tips that you need to know. Whether you want to cut your own hair or get a wig, these rules will ensure you're prepared for your new look, just like Dimma.

1. It will take some getting used to

Everyone has a hairstyle that they're comfortable with or a go-to look and anything relatively drastic will take some getting used to. Most people who decide that they hate their new bangs make that decision immediately after getting the big chop and are still in the adjustment period.

2. This is a high maintenance style

There is nothing like a low-maintenance fringe, they take a healthy amount of upkeep to look sleek and tidy. Whatever your hair type is and however you style them, they are a lot of work.

You have to style the, make sure they stay in position position and you have to go for regular style touch ups. If you're not happy with the time commitment a fringe requires then maybe this style is not for you or, a get a wig like Dimma, which is a great middle ground.

3. Bangs may force you to switch up your makeup style

No matter what style of fringe you’re wearing, bangs will significantly change your face. They provide a frame, which can be lovely and dramatic when paired with the right makeup.

It's best to stick to clean, simple makeup. If you wear heavy, overly-dramatic makeup, it will be simply too much. Remember, makeup should complement, not compete, with your hair.

If you wear glasses, ensure that you find glasses that work with your new fringe.

As you can see, bangs are not a small commitment but if you do them right, they can be a stunning new look.

Check out Dimma Umeh went from her signature pixie cut to a fringe-tastic look below!

Products Used:

Brows

Colourpop Precision brow pencil - Bangin' Brunette

Colourpop No Filter Matte concealer - Dark 46

Eyes

Mac Prep + Prime 24 hours Extend Eye base

Huda beauty Obsessions Palette - Ruby

Nars Radiant Creamy concealer - Caramel

Clinique High Length Mascara

Maybelline Colossal Kajal

Lash - D106 https://bit.ly/2XDtxCF

Face

Guerlain L'Essential Natural Glow Foundation

Colourpop No Filter Matte concealer - Dark 46

Black Opal Stick Foundation - Carrob

Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder

Milani Pressed Powder - Earth Glow

Iman Pressed Powder - Earth Medium

Cheeks

Anastasia Beverly Hills Blush Trio - Exotic and Dessert

Makeupshayla x Colourpop Highlighter - Pose

Lips

Mac Lip Pencil - Currant

Sigma Liquid Lipstick - Fox Glove