Introducing the 42nd Miss Nigeria, Chidinma Aaron who wears her new crown with pride and intends to use her position to make some positive changes.

Chidinma was crowned Miss Nigeria in November 2018. The latest beauty queen in town is a graduate of Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo State where she majored in Business Administration.

She is also an entrepreneur, Chef, and a Transformational Speaker. She hopes to make an impact in transforming the ideology of women’s empowerment through her role as Miss Nigeria.

She will be working the whole year to surpass the work of her predecessors through the Green-Girl Project. Through the project, she will be mobilizing girls to address issues pertinent to them (including feminism and sexual abuse) and also giving them opportunities to empower themselves.

