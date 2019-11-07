Maintaining a patchless full and luxurious beard requires more than just growing it, you need to go the extra mile to ensure it looks healthy.

A beard is like a precious trophy that almost every man cherish these days. However, did you know you could be unconsciously damaging your beard? We know bad beards are not what you want.

While growing out your beard, there are tons of things, right from the daily routine to taking care of it, that you need to consider. During this process, chances are that you get lazy and end up ruining your look just by adapting to some bad beard habits. How will you be able to stop the habits if you don't know them?

Here are bad habits that are destroying your beard.

1. Pulling your beards

A lot of guys are caught picking or pulling their beards. One of the worst habits that can damage your beard is pulling at your beard. Pulling your beard guarantees loss of facial hair, causing unnatural patchiness. You end up pulling hairs out and you begin to lose beard hair at that spot where you always pull. You don't want to find yourself in such a situation. So, stop pulling or picking your beards!

2. Over-washing your beard

Most men spend too much time washing their beards, which is not even healthy for the beards. Sure, you don’t want to walk around with dirty beard, but using beard washing products can strip your beard and skin of the natural oils, and that can cause dry hair and dandruff. You only need to use beard wash or soap up to 3 times per week and simply cleanse it with water on the other days.

3. Stroking your beards

Stroking of beards is common with men especially when they are bored. You have to make a conscious effort to stop this habit. The more you stroke your beard with dry skin, the more chance you have of causing dandruff. Make sure that your hands are clean and your face is moisturized before stroking that precious mane of yours.

4. Not combing

You need to know that combing your beards helps to keep it in good shape. Your beard needs nourishment and there's nothing better than a comb. But, if you miss out on this, chances are you will grow out an unruly beard. Ensure you don't comb it too hard.

5. Never moisturizing

Your beard craves a lot of moisture, especially the skin beneath it. Moisturizing your beard is one of the most important things you can do. Leaving it washed and not hydrating it can lead to skin problems. Hence, steer clear of harsh chemicals and opt for a natural facial cleanser and a beard shampoo. This will help thicken your beard.