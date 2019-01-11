Lifestyle diseases such as heart diseases, stroke, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases are the leading cause of mortality in the world. It is thought that 80% of premature heart disease, stroke and diabetes can be prevented by investing in one’s health.

Fortunately, investing in one’s health is much easier than most people expect. One option is the 5km Health Walk organized by Keystone Bank in collaboration with Orange Island. The Theme of this health Walk is “Invest in your health”. The walk would be held at Orange Island in Lekki Phase 1. Lagos Nigeria.

The Health Walk is an opportunity for entrepreneurs and professionals to exercise and network. At the same time, it is aimed at encouraging entrepreneurs keep fit physically and prepare them for the task ahead in the New Year.

The walk is scheduled as shown below;

Venue: Orange Island, Freedom way off Admiralty way Lekki Phase 1 Lagos

Time: 7:00am

Date: 19 January 2019

Registrations begin at 7:00am prompt. Followed by the morning exercise and warm up by fitness and wellness coach Maje Ayida. Multiple award winning OAP Kaylah Oniwo will be leading the band for the walk.

This is a featured post