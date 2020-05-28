Battling Stretch Marks After Pregnancy? Try These Natural Remedies

This happens as the belly is rapidly expanding to accommodate a growing baby. So the skin is put under pressure to expand. Stretch marks are mostly found in the following area of the body (the belly, buttocks, thighs, hips, and breasts).

When the elastic supportive tissue under the skin is put under pressure, stretch marks occur. These 6 tips will help with your stretch marks.

6 tips on how to get rid of stretch marks naturally

It took 9 months of growth, stretches, movements, and all that happened during pregnancy to get here. It will take about the same time or more for your body to adjust. Time is a major factor in regaining your body after childbirth. With time, stretch marks begin to fade. They may not disappear completely, but they fade off and there are tips to help this process.

1. Shea Butter

Raw Shea butter can diminish the appearance and help to prevent the development of stretch marks.

2. Cocoa Butter

Cocoa Butter replenishes and repairs damaged cells. It helps penetrate into the deeper layers of the skin, to replenish and repair already damaged cells. Cocoa butter will not clear stretch marks but it will sure make them look and feel better.

3. Aloe Vera

It is known for its ability to heal wounds. Aloe Vera is also beneficial in treating stretch marks. Applying Aloe Vera gel in its pure form is very effective. Leave on the affected area for one hour. Apply at least 3 times a week to quicken results.

4. Olive Oil

Olive oil is one of the most popular and recommended oils for moisturizing. Massage the affected area with warm olive oil. Warm up the olive oil and then apply on the stretch marks. Massage until the skin absorbs all the antioxidants and vitamins in the oil.

5. Sugar

Exfoliate with sugar. Exfoliation is aimed at removing dead and dry skin to reveal the fresh and youthful skin beneath.

