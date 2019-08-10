Back pain is a pain at any segment of the back, be it the neck pain (cervical), middle back pain (thoracic), lower back pain (lumbar) or coccydynia (tailbone or sacral pain).

While it is not a disorder but a product of an underlying medical condition, it is so common that nine out of ten adults will experience it at some point in their lives.

But for some people, it is one of the most common reasons that brings ugliness to their everyday life.

It has even led some to an endless appointment with the doctor; refusing to let them be despite numerous medications.

But what are the causes of Back pain?

Just as it is with any pain in the body, back pain is indicative of an imbalance in the physiological structure of the back. Also, It can be as a result of hormonal imbalance, or an infection in the body.

However, studies have shown that there are some certain factors that can trigger back pain, and they include the following:

1. Muscle or ligament strain

Muscle or ligament strain happens by lifting something improperly or lifting something that is too heavy. It can also be as a result of an awkward movement.

2. Arthritis

Arthritis is a disease-causing painful inflammation and stiffness of the joints. And studies have shown that patients with osteoarthritis commonly experience problems with the joints in the hips, lower back, knees, and hands.

In some cases, spinal stenosis can develop, which is the term used to describe when the space around the spinal cord narrows.

3. Bulging or ruptured disks

Though a bulging disk in the spine, which functions as shock absorbers and facilitate motion in the back, may not cause back pain; rather, it is the soft material inside a disk can bulge or rupture and press on a nerve which could then be painful.

Disk disease is often found incidentally when you undergo spine X-rays for some other reason.

4. Osteoporosis

Your spine's vertebrae can develop compression fractures if your bones become porous and brittle.

Symptoms of back pain

The signs and symptoms of back pain may include:

Muscle ache

Shooting or stabbing pain

Pain that seems to pour down your leg

Limited flexibility or range of motion of the back

Remedy for back pack pain

The remedy to back pain ranges from massage, exercise, nutritional food and proper body positioning to the complex such as surgery.

However, result from research has shown that a good sleeping position may just be the antidote to back pain.

Here are some sleeping positions to adopt in other remedies easing back pain

1. For back sleepers

If you're a back sleeper: Put a pillow under your knees to allow your spine to maintain its natural curve.

2. For stomach sleepers

If you're a stomach sleeper: Put a pillow under your lower abdomen and pelvis to ease back strain.

3. For side sleepers

If you're a side sleeper: Draw your legs up slightly toward your chest and sleep with a pillow (a full body pillow can be comfortable) between your knees.

However, it is important to note that inasmuch as back pain is common among adult, it is not restricted to a particular age, as it is found among children.

It is also not shocking to find it amongst the obese, smokers, those prone to depression and anxiety.

Nevertheless, it is advised that a healthy lifestyle which includes eating nutritional food, regularly working out, observing proper body positioning at work and at rest would help in preventing back pain.

Note: Do not hesitate to see a doctor when the pain in the back causes new bowel, bladder problems or accompanied by fever.