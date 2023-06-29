Avon HMO reaffirms commitment to customers at 10th anniversary walk

In June, the company successfully launched its ‘critical care top-up health plans’ to plaudits from regulators, and other stakeholders.

The event is the second instalment of Avon HMO’s ‘My City Initiative’. In 2019, the company organized ‘My City My Football’, a widely commended health awareness tour of Lagos to support and encourage healthy living in communities across the city.

This time around, the experience is anticipated to be up several notches. Publicity has been building across various social media platforms for weeks, touting it as the wellness event to attend. My City My Walk is expected to be attended by the company’s retail and corporate clients, partners in the health and wellness industries, celebrity fitness experts, as well as hundreds of people from all walks of life, endeared to the brand over the years.

“We are thrilled to host this event as part of our 10th Anniversary Celebrations," said Adesimbo Ukiri, Avon HMO’s Chief Executive Officer and Healthcare Sector Head of Heirs Holdings.

“Avon HMO has been at the forefront of championing healthy living over the past 10 years so asking people to join us for a walk is very much in line with our mission of empowering people to live healthier, fuller lives. It is also quite symbolic because we’re saying that we have walked the talk for 10 years and encourage Nigerians and everyone connected to us, to walk with us for 10 more.”

Adesimbo added, "Ten years ago, we commenced operations as a vibrant and dynamic startup. Now, we are a leader in the health management space, not only due to the scale of coverage we’ve achieved, but also our extensive range of unique products, the company’s financial strength, and the impact our ten years of operations have had on the country’s healthcare system.

“It’s been a truly remarkable journey; I feel privileged to have been the pioneer CEO who set the vision and has led the incredible people at Avon HMO to achieve all we are celebrating today.”

Avon HMO’s commitment to ensuring quality healthcare access runs deep. In 2016, it became the first HMO in Nigeria to provide health plans for the retail market segment; catering to individuals, couples, and families that did not belong to any corporate organization. It was also the first to launch online health plan subscriptions, offering Nigerians the opportunity to subscribe and pay for health plans on their phones and other mobile devices. These industry-impacting moves contributed to the organization’s recognition in the 2019 Companies to Inspire Africa report by the London Stock Exchange Group, among other notable awards it has won in its 10-year history.

With My City, My Walk, Avon HMO will further solidify the brand's dedication to establishing and nurturing impactful connections with its community and living up to its mission of empowering people to live healthier, fuller lives.

About Avon HMO

Licensed in 2012, Avon Healthcare Ltd (Avon HMO) is a leading health management organization providing healthcare plans and other healthcare services to all Nigerians – individuals, families, groups, companies, and communities. In 2016, Avon became the first HMO in the country to serve the retail market with an array of health plan options, offering everyone the opportunity to subscribe and pay via their mobile devices. By providing broad access to quality healthcare products and services, Avon is empowering Nigerians to live healthier, fuller lives.

Avon HMO is a subsidiary of the Heirs Holdings Group, an African proprietary investment company driving Africa’s development through long-term investments in key sectors.

