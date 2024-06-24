ADVERTISEMENT
7 attires to avoid if you struggle with sweaty feet and hands

Amos Robi

Managing hyperhidrosis involves more than just medical treatments; your clothing choices play a crucial role in maintaining comfort and confidence

Heavy socks
Heavy socks

Sweating hands and feet, known as palmar and plantar hyperhidrosis respectively, can be a challenging condition to manage.

While medical treatments and lifestyle adjustments are critical, your wardrobe choices can also significantly impact your comfort and confidence.

Here, we explore the types of clothing and materials to avoid if you have sweating hands and feet, ensuring you stay comfortable and dry throughout the day.

Synthetic fabrics such as polyester, nylon, and acrylic are common in modern clothing due to their durability and affordability.

However, these materials are poor choices for individuals with hyperhidrosis. They tend to trap heat and moisture, exacerbating sweating and creating an uncomfortable, sticky feeling.

Synthetic materials often lack the breathability that natural fabrics offer, leading to increased perspiration and discomfort.

Opt for natural fabrics like cotton, linen, and bamboo. These materials are breathable and absorbent, helping to wick moisture away from the skin and keep you dry.

Shoes made from non-breathable materials such as plastic or synthetic leather can create a hot and humid environment for your feet.

This can not only increase sweating but also lead to unpleasant odors and potential fungal infections.

Choose shoes made from natural leather or canvas. These materials allow for better air circulation, helping to keep your feet cooler and drier.

Beautiful socks(riversedgefiberarts)
Beautiful socks(riversedgefiberarts) How to soften hard feet Pulse Live Kenya
Tight-fitting clothes can restrict airflow and trap heat against your skin, causing your body temperature to rise and promoting sweating.

This is especially problematic for individuals with hyperhidrosis, as it can make their symptoms more pronounced and uncomfortable.

Wear loose-fitting, breathable clothing that allows air to circulate around your body. This will help regulate your body temperature and reduce sweating.

Dark-colored clothing tends to absorb more heat from the sun, which can raise your body temperature and increase sweating.

While dark colours are often a staple in many wardrobes, they may not be the best choice if you suffer from excessive sweating.

Light-colored clothing reflects sunlight and helps keep your body cooler. Opt for whites, pastels, and other light shades to minimize heat absorption and stay more comfortable.

An outfit that has an empire waist line
An outfit that has an empire waist line Pulse Live Kenya

Closed-toe shoes that lack proper ventilation can create a stifling environment for your feet. This can lead to excessive sweating and discomfort throughout the day.

Look for shoes with breathable designs, such as those with mesh panels or perforations. Sandals and open-toe shoes can also be a good option, as they allow air to circulate freely around your feet.

Wearing multiple layers can trap heat and cause your body to overheat, leading to increased sweating.

This is particularly relevant in colder months when layering is a common practice.

Focus on layering lightweight, breathable fabrics. If possible, opt for moisture-wicking base layers that can help manage sweat effectively.

Rubber gloves, watches with rubber straps, and other accessories made from non-breathable materials can trap sweat against your skin.

Rubber rain boots [Image Credit: Danika Pope]
Rubber rain boots [Image Credit: Danika Pope] Rubber rain boots [Image Credit: Danika Pope] Pulse Live Kenya

This can be particularly uncomfortable for individuals with hyperhidrosis of the hands.

Choose accessories made from breathable materials, such as leather or fabric straps for watches. If you need to wear gloves, look for options made from breathable, moisture-wicking materials.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

