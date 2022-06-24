RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

At what age do men and women have the best sex of their lives?

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Do men and women have different sexual peaks?

Everyone has a period in their lives where sex was at it's peak [Sundaynews]
Everyone has a period in their lives where sex was at it's peak [Sundaynews]

A sexual peak is the time when you are having a lot of sex and it is so good - basically good sex in good quality.

Recommended articles

According to a book by Alfred Kinsey, 'Sexual Behavior in the Human Male and Sexual Behavior in the Human Female,' men and women have different sexual peaks.

According to him, women peak in their 30s while men peak in their late teens. When men are in their late teens and early 20s they can achieve orgasm faster even without a partner but women in their age group will require a more skilled partner and peak much later. Women tend to be much older before they experience orgasms.

Men in their 20s usually have the most sex, all things being equal because their reproductive hormones are in overdrive and there is the opportunity to express themselves sexually.

Men and women have different sexual peak [GettyImages]
Men and women have different sexual peak [GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria

Dayo says: “When I left my family for university, and I started being around women other than my family I began to notice other women and wanted to ask them out.”

According to Medicine Net, "Women between 27 and 45 years old report the highest interest in sex and more sexual fantasies than women in other age groups."

The older women get, the more sex they want to have. Women also report having more sex during these years than women of other ages.

Some balance to the argument

When it comes to Biology, there is no specific sexual peak because you can enjoy sex throughout your adulthood.

Even though your hormones can peak at a particular time, it might not be when you have the most satisfying sex.

David says, “When I was 14 years old, a woman would stand next to me and I would feel my penis hard already.” But that wasn’t his sexual peak.

Even though research has provided some average time, your sexual peak would depend on psychological factors like availability, readiness to have sex and enjoyment of sex.

However, it is very possible to have a period in your life where your sex drive is diminished, and you don’t feel satisfaction from sex - that isn’t your sexual peak.

In your sexual peak, the drive is there in excess and the sex is much better.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

At what age do men and women have the best sex of their lives?

At what age do men and women have the best sex of their lives?

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Stained teeth? Try these natural home remedies to whiten them

Stained teeth? Try these natural home remedies to whiten them

Size matters? The truth about penis stretching

Size matters? The truth about penis stretching

Life Conversations: Meet Amir Hashemloo, a cosmetic surgeon who loves performing plastic surgery on women

Life Conversations: Meet Amir Hashemloo, a cosmetic surgeon who loves performing plastic surgery on women

Here's what happens when your man's s*x drive is lower than yours

Here's what happens when your man's s*x drive is lower than yours

Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative hits one-year milestone

Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative hits one-year milestone

Why Lagos is the second most unliveable city in the world for the 2nd time in a row

Why Lagos is the second most unliveable city in the world for the 2nd time in a row

Common Nigerian names from the different ethnic groups in Nigeria

Common Nigerian names from the different ethnic groups in Nigeria

Trending

7 foods that make the penis bigger and thicker naturally

Cucumber vibrator

Butt Obsession: We asked 5 men why they love a big backside

Koko by Khloe is know for big bum [Instagram/KokobyKhloe]

These tips tell you what makes a baby beautiful and smart

Now that you're pregnant, you may want to know what to do during pregnancy to have a beautiful and smart baby. Yes, the things you do when you're pregnant can affect your baby.

Size matters? The truth about penis stretching

The truth about penis stretching [Credit: Daily Hellas]