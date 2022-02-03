Artificial eyelashes detrimental to eye, optometrist cautions.

According to her, lengthy artificial eyelashes create a funnel that traps air into the eye and this causes tears to evaporate faster and the eyes becomes dry and less lubricated, resulting to irritation.

“This funnel can also channel dust and other foreign particles, thereby increasing the risk of an eye infection,” she said.

The optometrist said that wearing of artificial eyelashes for a long period could also create a blockage to the “meibomian gland.”

“That is the tiny oil glands which lines the margin of the eyelids; it keeps the water component of our eyes from drying up,” she explained.

“Besides, the adhesive used in attaching the lashes are not the proper ones.

“Some use adhesive meant for other purposes, such as glues meant for hair. This is not supposed to get close to the eye.

“This act is highly detrimental to the eye health as the eyes are sensitive and this can cause the eyes to react by causing an allergic cascade, which could result to swollen eyelids.”

The optometrist advised that if lashes must be fixed they should be done by professionals.

She added that only hypoallergenic eyelashes, which had been tested were safe for use.