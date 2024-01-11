ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Are you having suicidal thoughts? Here are 7 things you need to know and do

Temi Iwalaiye

If you are thinking of ending it all or you know someone who is, here's what you need to know and do.

How to get rid of suicidal thoughts
How to get rid of suicidal thoughts

Recommended articles

While some people might have passive thoughts, like "Dying now won’t be so bad," others might be experiencing active thoughts, like a clear voice telling them to just end it all and have peace. Suicide has far-reaching negative consequences for society.

It’s important to talk to a licenced healthcare professional when the thoughts creep in, but if you can’t, here are seven things you need to keep in mind:

ADVERTISEMENT

It might feel like what you’re experiencing will never end, but nothing lasts forever, not even life. It’s only a temporary pain. You are not going to make it out of life alive, so don’t speed up the process. Know that there is still hope as long as you're alive.

Reach out for help [pexels]
Reach out for help [pexels] Pulse Nigeria

You are not the only person who feels or has ever felt that way; in short, some people have it worst but still garner strength. Don’t feel like the burden of the world is on your shoulders alone; no, it’s not.

ADVERTISEMENT

Your life matters to so many people who love you and would be inconsolable if you were to die. These are the people with whom you should share your depressive and suicidal thoughts, and they’ll pull you out.

Yes, we love those big moments. The marriage, the graduation, the pregnancy and delivery, the new job, and the new car—those are great, but what of the little things? Like seeing your mother smile? Eating your favourite food? Sharing a joke with a friend? Watching the sunset? Life is not just about material possessions.

If you’re feeling hopeless and suicidal, don’t bottle it up; tell someone—anyone, even a random stranger. Give people the chance to pull you up; don’t wallow in negativity, but share how you are feeling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alcohol and substances can lead to addiction, which can be more harmful. That’s where hobbies come in. Devote yourself to something: crocheting, painting, playing football, joining a community online, volunteering for a charity, playing online games, gardening, partying with friends, or starting a blog online. Just do something.

Come up with a game plan. Don’t sit there, feeling sorry for yourself; do something. If you are single and you want to get married, think of how they will meet the love of your life. If you need a new job, what skills can you learn? If you need money, why don’t you share your challenges online and ask for help?

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 habits you should have dropped in 2023

5 habits you should have dropped in 2023

Are you having suicidal thoughts? Here are 7 things you need to know and do

Are you having suicidal thoughts? Here are 7 things you need to know and do

These are all the public holidays for Nigerians in 2024

These are all the public holidays for Nigerians in 2024

10 home remedies for foot rot

10 home remedies for foot rot

9 normal things left-handed people struggle with everyday

9 normal things left-handed people struggle with everyday

Psychologists reveal the reasons women cheat in relationships

Psychologists reveal the reasons women cheat in relationships

Enjoy a fresh and fruity parfait with this easy DIY guide

Enjoy a fresh and fruity parfait with this easy DIY guide

What is negging, and how do you recognise it?

What is negging, and how do you recognise it?

These are 3 reasons it’s not advisable to stay friends with your ex

These are 3 reasons it’s not advisable to stay friends with your ex

7 chefs who’ve attempted or broken the longest cookathon record since 2023

7 chefs who’ve attempted or broken the longest cookathon record since 2023

7 must-know rules if you use your wireless earphones daily

7 must-know rules if you use your wireless earphones daily

7 lifestyle trends you should stop in 2024

7 lifestyle trends you should stop in 2024

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bitter kola

5 amazing health benefits of bitter kola

Healthy lunches for work

5 easy-to-make and healthy meals you can pack for office lunch

The value of a good night's sleep is often underestimated [Adobe Stock]

5 optimal sleeping positions you should master to improve your sleep

HIV

4 behaviours that put you at risk of contracting HIV