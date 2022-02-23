The second week in February 2022 was the longest in urban cities like Lagos and Abuja because there was fuel scarcity, light outage and incredible heat. Most people's mental health took a hit, here are some comments;
'Are you happy?' 5 people in their 20s talk about their mental health
I asked five young Nigerians living in Lagos if they are happy, and here is what they said;
Dayo says, “I am not happy, and I have not been happy in a while. It’s not about work, even though work is stressful, I just feel I am not where I want to be in life.”
Simon says, “Last week I was so sad, my laptop stopped working and I just clicked that I don’t have savings. I used all my money to set up where I live. When I stayed at home, I used to buy my mother a lot of gifts but now I can barely afford to do it and it makes me sad.
Dayo also feels like he is not making enough money to send money home.
Dolapo says; “Once I get paid, it’s just debit alert after debit alert. I wish I was married to a billionaire. I thank God for life sha, I just imagine if I were sick while dealing with this, one magical emergency away from begging for money.”
Simi says: “I cried my eyes out last week, I was so broke and scared to go dip into my savings. I have rent and so many other bills to pay. I feel underemployed. Plus, my ex is getting married next week. I don’t even know if I am doing the right job or if I am on the right path.”
Ogedegbe says; “I am happy right now but I can get a call and all that will change. Am I satisfied with life? No.” He says. “I need more money and a woman who truly loves me. I am tired of dating.”
From the people I talked to, the strain of living alone on their finances were severe and the absence of a love life added to their feelings of loneliness and isolation.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng