'Are you happy?' 5 people in their 20s talk about their mental health

Dayo says, “I am not happy, and I have not been happy in a while. It’s not about work, even though work is stressful, I just feel I am not where I want to be in life.”

Simon says, “Last week I was so sad, my laptop stopped working and I just clicked that I don’t have savings. I used all my money to set up where I live. When I stayed at home, I used to buy my mother a lot of gifts but now I can barely afford to do it and it makes me sad.

Dayo also feels like he is not making enough money to send money home.

Dolapo says; “Once I get paid, it’s just debit alert after debit alert. I wish I was married to a billionaire. I thank God for life sha, I just imagine if I were sick while dealing with this, one magical emergency away from begging for money.”

Simi says: “I cried my eyes out last week, I was so broke and scared to go dip into my savings. I have rent and so many other bills to pay. I feel underemployed. Plus, my ex is getting married next week. I don’t even know if I am doing the right job or if I am on the right path.”

Ogedegbe says; “I am happy right now but I can get a call and all that will change. Am I satisfied with life? No.” He says. “I need more money and a woman who truly loves me. I am tired of dating.”