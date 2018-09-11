Aminat Ayinde collaborates with BLK/OPL Nigeria and Fashion One Africa

news

The dynamic trio bring out the big guns as Aminat Ayinde serves bold looks in editorial shoot with BLK/OPL Nigeria and TV station, Fashion One Africa.

To be a BLK/OPL woman is to be confident, it’s for every shade of beauty. BLK/OPL Nigeria was proud to be a part of the collaboration with a major fashion TV station in Nigeria, Fashion One Africa, as the official makeup sponsor for an upcoming editorial shoot featuring Aminat Ayinde, a top finalist at the America’s Next Top Model season 12.

Aminat is known for her strong bold looks which has gotten her major deals with prestigious brands in the industry such as the Mercedes Fashion Week, This Day Style, Baku Magazine, to mention a few.

Four beautiful looks were created by Uche Enyokwa, head makeup artist at Sutchay for BLK/OPL Nigeria. He has been affiliated with brands like Glam Africa Fashion, Orange Culture , House of Jahdara and Media Room Hub so it was only right to partner with him.

First Look

For the first look, Uche went for a dramatic but soft look. This was achieved using the BLK/OPL TRUE COLOR crème stick foundation in “Ebony Brown” because of its good, buildable coverage and perfect finish. The TOTAL COVERAGE concealing foundation was used for an amazing blending for highlight and contour and was perfected with the deluxe finishing powder in “Deep” to dry up excess oil from her skin. The BLK/OPL COLORSPLURGE risqué crème lipstick in “Bon Bon” and BLK/OPL COLORSPLURGE patent lips in “Nude Scene” were used to create the nude glossy lips.

Second Look

Uche switched things up for the second look with the bold red lips to match her melanin skin tone using the BLK/OPL COLORSPLURGE risqué matte lipstick in “Rich Red”.

Final Look

For the final look, Aminat wore a ponytail coupled with a reddish orange lip color using the BLK/OPL COLORSPLURGE patent lips in “Orange Blaze” and a touch of the BLK/OPL COLORSPLURGE risqué matte lipstick.