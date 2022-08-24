RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Alomo Bitters celebrates the African youth with an inspiring new campaign ‘Baba Na Baba”

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByAlomoBitters

Alomo Bitters celebrates the African youth with an inspiring new campaign ‘Baba Na Baba
Alomo Bitters celebrates the African youth with an inspiring new campaign ‘Baba Na Baba”

After being excluded from global reckoning for so long, young achievers from all over Africa have risen to pioneer new feats with groundbreaking achievements. To commemorate this and to celebrate the young achievers, Alomo bitters, Africa’s pioneer bitters and product of Kasapreko Company Limited has launched its ‘Baba na Baba’ campaign.

This campaign is a celebration of the true African spirit which has inspired the new generation of achievers. It is a toast to the doggedness and resilience of the African youth who are breaking new grounds, breaking records and winning laurels in diverse fields of endeavour.

Richard Adjei, Managing Director of Kasapreko Company Limited, in a conversation explained that “Times have changed as the Africa we once knew, which used to be relegated to the background in terms of achievements no longer exists. Every day, this new generation of achievers makes their marks in different fields like technology, entertainment, sports, and innovation. Driven by the spirit of resilience which we call the African Spirit, they are forging their own path”.

He further explained that "All of these - the drive, the enthusiasm and staying true to themselves in spite of all, embody the Alomo Bitters spirit which has kept us at the fore of the bitters market for over 20 years while retaining the unique taste and authenticity we were first known for. So, every taste of Alomo bitters is a celebration of that great spirit driving Africa towards greatness”.

In the same vein, the International Business Development Director, Francis Holly Adzah, explains that, "Creativity, confidence and fearlessness in our youths have helped them take the front seat in pioneering new feats. This campaign will inspire rising achievers to break new grounds and earn even more global acclaim as we open up the bitters market to new audiences.”.

He further explained, "While this is a fully integrated marketing campaign including consumer events, display advertising, social and PR initiatives, consumers should look forward to other promotional activities and avenues to further engage with the brand in the coming months”.

The MD of Bluebird Communications, Mr. Kayode Ebatamehi while speaking on the campaign said that, “based on consumer and market insights, Alomo Bitters is a leading brand in the Alcoholic Bitters segment. The campaign theme, Baba na Baba reinforces this leadership position, and is also relatable to young millennials and Gen-Zs who are heavily influenced by pop culture.”

Watch the TV Commercial

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByAlomoBitters

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alomo Bitters celebrates the African youth with an inspiring new campaign ‘Baba Na Baba

Alomo Bitters celebrates the African youth with an inspiring new campaign ‘Baba Na Baba”

5 budget-friendly Nigerian foods that can boost breast milk supply

5 budget-friendly Nigerian foods that can boost breast milk supply

Different types of employees in an office during lunchtime

Different types of employees in an office during lunchtime

It’s Ginger outburst this August with Cold Stone Online Mega week sales!

It’s Ginger outburst this August with Cold Stone Online Mega week sales!

5 ways to relieve a stomach ulcer at home using natural remedies

5 ways to relieve a stomach ulcer at home using natural remedies

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

Rhapsody of Realities hits 7,000 languages, hosts #ReachOutWorldLive with Pastor Chris

Rhapsody of Realities hits 7,000 languages, hosts #ReachOutWorldLive with Pastor Chris

Jennifer Lopez: A bride that proves love will always find it's way

Jennifer Lopez: A bride that proves love will always find it's way

Homemade bleaching creams and their negative side effect

Homemade bleaching creams and their negative side effect

Trending

Unhappy couple in bed(jivenaija)

Dear men, these 4 things may prevent you from lasting longer in bed

Condom

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

Garden Egg: The health benefits of this plant are incredible [Daily Advent]

Garden Egg: The health benefits of this plant are incredible

The health benefits of walking barefoot are incredible [greeneyetechno]

Health benefits of walking barefoot are incredible