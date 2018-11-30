All you need to know about Brazilian Bum Lifts

With the rise in plastic surgery in Nigeria, we tell you everything you need to know about Brazilian Bum Lifts.
During the procedure, excess fat is removed from the hips, abdomen, lower back, or thighs with liposuction, and a portion of this fat is then strategically injected into the bottom.
A skilled cosmetic surgeon can improve the proportions of the entire lower body with Brazilian bum lift surgery, helping a patient lose fat in common 'problem areas' and enhance the buttocks, with results lasting several years.
The shape and proportion of a person’s bottom are largely determined by genetics; both your skeletal structure and how your body stores fat influence the appearance of the lower body. A healthy diet and exercise can work to achieve a healthy body weight and tone the muscles, but many patients remain unhappy with a small bottom that lacks shape, despite a healthy lifestyle.
Brazilian bum lift surgery can help overcome the effects of genetics by reshaping the buttocks and surrounding areas, such as the hips, lower back, and thighs. You might consider a Brazilian butt lift to:
A Brazilian bum lift can be a great option to improve the shape and size of the bottom; however, certain patients are better suited to the procedure, and it is important to have realistic expectations about the surgery, recovery, and results. In general, you are likely a good candidate for a Brazilian bum lift if you agree with the following:
Despite its name, a Brazilian bum lift is not a traditional “lifting” procedure—it does not address loose skin on the buttocks. If you are bothered by excess, sagging skin on the bottom or thighs, thigh & bottom lift surgery may be a more suitable option.
A Brazilian bum lift involves three basic steps:
Surgery is typically performed as an outpatient procedure, using general anesthesia or intravenous sedation and local anesthesia. It is typical for a portion of the injected fat not to “take” in its new location—an experienced cosmetic surgeon will take this into account and may initially inject a slightly greater amount of fat into the buttocks than is needed to ensure your final results most closely achieve your goals.