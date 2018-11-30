news

A Brazilian bum lift is a specialised fat transfer procedure that augments the size and shape of the buttocks without implants which has become increasingly popular with young women in Nigeria. Here's all you need to know about Brazilian Bum Lifts.

During the procedure, excess fat is removed from the hips, abdomen, lower back, or thighs with liposuction, and a portion of this fat is then strategically injected into the bottom.

A skilled cosmetic surgeon can improve the proportions of the entire lower body with Brazilian bum lift surgery, helping a patient lose fat in common 'problem areas' and enhance the buttocks, with results lasting several years.

Why do people get it done?

The shape and proportion of a person’s bottom are largely determined by genetics; both your skeletal structure and how your body stores fat influence the appearance of the lower body. A healthy diet and exercise can work to achieve a healthy body weight and tone the muscles, but many patients remain unhappy with a small bottom that lacks shape, despite a healthy lifestyle.

Brazilian bum lift surgery can help overcome the effects of genetics by reshaping the buttocks and surrounding areas, such as the hips, lower back, and thighs. You might consider a Brazilian butt lift to:

Enhance the curves of your lower body

Reduce fat pockets on your hips, thighs or belly while adding fullness to the bottom

Help clothing fit more attractively

Give a more youthful, aesthetically pleasing shape to flat buttocks

Enhance your overall proportions by improving balance between your upper and lower body

Who can get a bum lift?

A Brazilian bum lift can be a great option to improve the shape and size of the bottom; however, certain patients are better suited to the procedure, and it is important to have realistic expectations about the surgery, recovery, and results. In general, you are likely a good candidate for a Brazilian bum lift if you agree with the following:

You want a buttock augmentation without implants

You have good skin tone in the hips and bottom

You have adequate fat stores in other areas to harvest for injection into the bottom

You are willing and able to avoid sitting directly on your buttocks for several weeks

Despite its name, a Brazilian bum lift is not a traditional “lifting” procedure—it does not address loose skin on the buttocks. If you are bothered by excess, sagging skin on the bottom or thighs, thigh & bottom lift surgery may be a more suitable option.

What does surgery entail?

A Brazilian bum lift involves three basic steps:

Fat is removed from the hips, lower back, thighs, abdomen, and/or other areas with liposuction The extracted fat is purified and prepared for transfer The cosmetic surgeon injects fat into specific points on the bottom to increase volume and improve shape

Surgery is typically performed as an outpatient procedure, using general anesthesia or intravenous sedation and local anesthesia. It is typical for a portion of the injected fat not to “take” in its new location—an experienced cosmetic surgeon will take this into account and may initially inject a slightly greater amount of fat into the buttocks than is needed to ensure your final results most closely achieve your goals.