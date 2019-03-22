Speaking to Allure magazine, Angela talks about inquiring minds constantly ask “What do you do, what do you eat, how do you stay...?'' and admits that ''It feels good that they wonder,”

The phrase 'black don't crack' rings true with the stunning actress who appears to be aging backwards. So, what is the secret to her flawless, youthful glow? Angela shares her 5 must-have products with Madame Noire.

Take a look and see if you can't pick up some tips to preserve your skin!

Micellar Water

Angela Bassett was serious about making sure our skin is clean before we even begin to apply any products. She explained, ‘It’s all about keeping the skin as clean as you can using the micellar water. Make sure you have all the pollutants, the debris and dead skin cells are removed and your skin can breathe before you put any moisturizers or creams on.” We love Urban Hydration Micellar Water in Kiwi and Pomegranate. You get a good amount of product that will last you a few months and the best part is this line is created by a Black woman.

Darker Skin Tones Foam Cleanser

Angela Bassett partnered with skincare expert Dr. Barbara Sturm to create a line of products specifically for women of color. We’re here for her foam cleanser ($70.00, Molecular-Cosmetics.com) which contains hyaluronic acid to provide instant moisture to your face.

Darker Skin Tones Hyaluronic Serum

After you wash your face, Bassett instructs to continue with your “serums and creams.” A serum packs a lot of great ingredients for your skin in a more absorbable form. This is great to apply right after you clean your face. Personally, I use my jade roller to help the product settle into my face even better.

Darker Skin Tones Face Cream Rich

This face cream is perfect for combination skin. This rich formula is perfect for overnight care and to use to let your skin replenish itself.

Nyakio Manketti and Mafura Anti-Aging Oil

While Bassett didn’t mention using facial oil, this is a must-have in your beauty routine. Oil is great for replenishing your skin and locking in moisture. At night, I apply it after my moisturizer to really help lock in everything. I’m obsessed with Naykio Manketti and Mafura Anti-Aging Oil. It helps restore the skin and is rich in pure, cold-pressed oils. It’s also 100% vegan.