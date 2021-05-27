5 reasons why agbo (herbal mixture) should be preferred to orthodox medicine

Since the introduction of pharmaceutical drugs, Nature’s medicine has been under siege. There is an evergreen urge from pharmaceutical company lobbyists through lawmakers and regulatory bodies, to deprive citizens of the benefits of herbal supplements.

This bias conflict is well known in the United States of America.

However, down here in Africa, Drug-company front groups have launched slanderous media campaigns to discredit the value of healthy lifestyles.

The continuous interference with those who offer natural products that compete with prescription drugs is apparent.

Be that as it may, it is important to state here that if we pool the knowledge from diverse traditions, we will have a cure for just about every illness known to man.

Here are five reasons why Agbo should be preferred to orthodox medicine

1. It has a miraculous effect

The effectiveness of Agbo is miraculous. And this is with regards to typhoid; malaria, dysentery, headache, waist pain, rheumatism e.t.c.

On the average, it takes days for most orthodox drugs to suppress (suppress not heal) the symptoms of the ailment, only for the ailment to become immune to the drugs with time; as it is now the case with quinine.

But with Agbo, the mixture simply works like magic.

As a matter of fact, words will fail to describe the healing capacity of Agbo. A firsthand experience is all you need to make you an adherent.

2. It is easily affordable

Unlike most pharmaceutical drugs that can be quite expensive upon prescription, Agbo is not only cheap; it is also easily affordable.

With two hundred naira, a complete day dose can be well enjoyed. And the stress of going through the denseness of our public health centres is bypassed.

Don't even think of trying the privates if your income is not encouraging.

3. With Agbo, there's no fear for fake or expiration

There used to be a time in the media when the destruction of fake drugs was always the headline. But today it seems like everything is fine.

The truth is, as a result of the porosity in our market the numbers of fake drug dealers are on the increase; making it possible for more fake drugs to flood the system.

Expired drugs are re-packaged and sold; as fake ones are continuously mixed with the originals.

But with Agbo, there is no fear for fake or whether it has expired. The originality of the mixture is assuring, and its life span is evergreen.

4. There is little or zero cases of side effect

I have a friend that was admitted after taking one of the trending malaria drugs. The side effect was not good at all.

And that, of course, was not the first case. Series of similar cases have been reported.

However, with Agbo, there is no question of side effect.

5. It is a gift from Nature

Life on earth can to some extent be described as warfare. And Nature is not ignorant of this fact.

All the illness there is to suffer from is known to Nature and within her lays their remedy.

Agbo is Nature’s gift to its own. And like every other gift from Nature, they cannot be compared to the creation of man. They are hundred times better the imitative products of science.