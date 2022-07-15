RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Advice for extremely dry skin from skincare Twitter that works!

Temi Iwalaiye

Sometimes, while scrolling through your Twitter, you come across some really good advice.

Dry skin does not look good at all [Twitter]
Dry skin does not look good at all [Twitter]

Dry skin can be caused by psoriasis, dermatitis, eczema and extreme weather conditions.

A Twitter user posted a screenshot of really cracked skin and asked for some recommendations, and the replies were nothing short of insightful with some jokes here and there, but here are the best recommendations we got.

Well, we had to start from this, and the most popular brand is Vaseline.

If your skin is dry, cracked, scaly and white, using petroleum jelly would fix it right up, but there is a little issue with it, it can feel heavy on the skin, block your pores and make you sweat.

However, Vaseline has diversified from making only petroleum jelly, and now there is Vaseline, ‘Extremely Dry Rescue’ and different moisturising variants that's perfect for skin without blocking your pores.

If you want smooth and moisturised skin, one wonders why you haven’t used shea butter? It has the disadvantage of causing some people to sweat or feel like their skin is heavy. Plus, it doesn’t blend well with the skin.

This soothes skin that has been ravaged by psoriasis, dermatitis, and eczema. If your skin is itchy, flaky and dry, then this is your best option.

With such a fancy name, we will be damned if it doesn’t work! You can choose Cantu moisturiser with ingredients like Hemp Seed Oil, Cocoa Butter, Tea Tree Oil, and Mango Butter.

It smells heavenly, it is easy to apply because of its soft texture and moisturises skin so well.

Let’s not forget that it is also a hair cream.

This formula works so well for people with eczema. It is non-greasy, and it is an effective moisturizer.

This repairs and heals skin, and it perfect for you if you have cracked heels, chapped lips and cracked cuticles. Because it is light on skin, you feel refreshed and soothed.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

