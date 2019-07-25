Onions have many health benefits because of the antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory qualities of this herb fight against infections and reduce redness and inflammation.

It can treat a number of ailments like upset stomach, cough, headache, rheumatoid arthritis, and so on. Onions also have beautiful benefits such as preventing acne, fade age spots and blemishes.

Onion Juice and Oatmeal Mask

Peel a medium sized onion and blend to paste. Cook some oatmeal in water for about 20 minutes and leave it for 1o minutes.

Add the onion paste in it, along with a little honey. Spread this mask on your face and leave on for about 10 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Onion and Cucumber Mask

Whisk an egg yolk and mix one tablespoon of olive oil and two tablespoons each of onion juice and cucumber juice in it. Rub it on your skin and leave on for 15 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.

Onion, Carrot and Egg Mask

Beat an egg yolk, and add one tablespoon each of onion juice, carrot juice, and olive oil in it. Massage this mixture onto your skin and let it sit for about 20 minutes before washing it off. Apply it at least once a week to get rid of acne and enhance skin elasticity to avoid premature aging.